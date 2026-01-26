Pakistan, Myanmar agree to expand cooperation across key sectors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Myanmar on Monday agreed to expand cooperation in a range of sectors, including religious tourism, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, trade, economy and science, with the aim of promoting shared prosperity.

The commitment was expressed during a joint press stakeout by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Myanmar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Than Swe after delegation-level talks in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ishaq Dar said the discussions were productive and comprehensive, stressing the importance of moving towards sustained, structured and results-oriented initiatives, particularly in the area of capacity building.

He said the visit of Myanmar’s foreign minister reflected the importance both countries attach to revitalising and strengthening Pakistan–Myanmar relations. He underlined the need for resolving all contentious issues through dialogue and diplomacy and emphasised the importance of further deepening cooperation in academic linkages.

The deputy prime minister said Pakistan and Myanmar enjoy cordial and friendly relations, adding that Pakistan highly values the partnership and is keen to enhance cooperation across a wide range of mutually beneficial areas.

In his remarks, Myanmar’s foreign minister thanked the government of Pakistan for the warm hospitality extended during his visit to Islamabad.

Earlier, the two sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international peace and security. They also agreed to remain in close contact on matters of mutual interest.