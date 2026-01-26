MQM-P demands federal inquiry into Gul Plaza fire

Haider Abbas Rizvi calls for PM-led inquiry with FIA, ISI, IB, MI, NDMA representation

Says party condemns Sindh government for mishandling debris containing human remains

Leaders warn of compromised forensic evidence and alleged criminal negligence

Questions raised over FIR registration and DNA identification of 83 victims

HYDERABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Haider Abbas Rizvi on Sunday renewed his party’s demand for the formation of a federal inquiry commission under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to probe the deadly Gul Plaza fire.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Rizvi said the commission must include representatives from FIA, IB, ISI, MI, NDMA, and other federal bodies to determine whether the tragedy was a result of subversion or negligence. He added that MQM Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had formally written to the prime minister seeking such an inquiry under the Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act 2017.

Rizvi sharply criticised the Sindh government and Karachi administration for dumping the debris — which contained human remains — at Meva Shah ground, warning that it would compromise forensic investigation. “It looks like evidence is being stolen, although the crime scene’s sanctity should be preserved under international standards,” he said.

He condemned the government for acting as both accused and investigator, questioning the hasty FIR registration and the handling of DNA identification for 83 victims. “You are not even able to perform DNA tests without seeking Punjab’s help,” Rizvi remarked, highlighting gaps in Karachi’s firefighting system and emergency preparedness.

The MQM-P leader also recalled the party’s pre-fire ‘Karachi Bachao’ campaign, aimed at documenting civic issues through public submissions, accusing the PPP government of mismanaging billions received under the NFC award over the past 15 years. He criticized the shift of focus and resources to Dubai, suggesting Karachi’s needs were being neglected.

Rizvi additionally linked the issue to broader governance reforms, reiterating MQM-P’s push for the 28th Amendment, which would implement Article 140-A to empower local governments across Sindh — a proposal repeatedly blocked by PPP. “MQM believes in participatory democracy; PPP believes only in provincial and federal control,” he said.

He announced the launch of the Sindh Bachao campaign from Hyderabad on Sunday to highlight governance failures and demand accountability, urging the federal government to step in and ensure a transparent investigation into the Gul Plaza fire tragedy.