Gaza must be resolved in line with Palestinian aspirations: PMML President

By Staff Correspondent

LAHORE: President of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), Khalid Masood Sandhu, has said that Pakistan’s role is vital, effective and decisive in ending the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and in ensuring lasting peace in the region.

In a statement issued, he said that the “Board of Peace” established by US President Donald Trump should not be limited to Gaza alone but must also play a meaningful role in resolving the Kashmir dispute. He termed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal and said that instead of being included in any peace initiative, he should be presented before the International Court of Justice to face justice.

Khalid Masood Sandhu said Pakistan’s participation in the Board of Peace should be conditional upon Israel’s immediate withdrawal of its forces from the occupied Palestinian territories, the acceptance of the legitimate demands put forward by the oppressed people of Gaza and Hamas, and the enforcement of a permanent ceasefire.

He said that the International Criminal Court had already declared Netanyahu responsible for war crimes, adding that justice demanded his appearance before the ICC rather than his inclusion in any peace forum. “Pakistan should immediately demand Netanyahu’s removal from the Board of Peace,” he said.

The PMML president further said that Pakistan must raise a clear and forceful voice not only on the Palestine issue but also on the Kashmir dispute at the Board of Peace forum, as both conflicts remain unresolved in violation of UN resolutions.

He warned that if the Board of Peace took any decision contrary to the aspirations, sacrifices and legitimate right of resistance of the Palestinian people, Pakistan should adopt a principled stance and disassociate itself from the forum. “Pakistan’s foreign policy has always stood with oppressed nations, and there can be no compromise on the principles of justice, freedom and truth,” he added.

Bangladesh court sentences ex-police chief, 2 others to death for 2024 protest crackdown
PM for establishment of international standard gemstone centers to help boost exports
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

