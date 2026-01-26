China pledges deeper opening up, sees itself as ‘world market’ as consumption, trade hit new highs

BEIJING: China will continue to advance high-level opening up, positioning itself not only as a global manufacturing hub but increasingly as a “world market,” senior officials said on Monday, outlining the country’s commerce performance and policy direction for 2026.

At a press conference held by the State Council Information Office, officials from the Ministry of Commerce said China’s vast domestic market and push for high-quality development would create broader opportunities for global goods and services while injecting fresh momentum into the world economy.

Consumption emerged as a key growth driver in 2025, contributing 52 percent to economic expansion — five percentage points higher than the previous year. Supported by expanded trade-in programmes, sales of major consumer goods such as automobiles, home appliances and mobile phones reached 2.61 trillion yuan, while service retail sales rose 5.5 percent.

Foreign trade also showed strong resilience, with total imports and exports hitting a record 45.47 trillion yuan, up 3.8 percent year on year. Private enterprises increased their share of trade to 57.3 percent, underscoring growing market vitality.

Two-way investment improved in both quality and efficiency. More than 70,000 new foreign-invested enterprises were established in 2025, a year-on-year increase of 19.1 percent, with high-tech industries accounting for 32.3 percent of total foreign investment. China’s non-financial outbound direct investment reached 1 trillion yuan, while Belt and Road economic and trade cooperation made steady progress.

Looking ahead, Wang Zhihua, director-general of the Ministry of Commerce’s Department of Foreign Trade, said China will focus on promoting trade innovation and more balanced development in 2026. Priorities include accelerating trade in services, improving the negative list management system for cross-border services trade, and steadily expanding opening up in the services sector.

China will also establish demonstration zones for innovative development of trade in services, expand exports of competitive producer services, and promote clustering in areas such as intellectual property and human resources. Professional service providers in design, consulting, finance and legal services will be encouraged to enhance their global competitiveness.

Separately, Wang Ya from the Department of Foreign Investment Administration said China will further expand market access this year, with particular emphasis on services. Opening up in sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare and education will be advanced through pilot programmes, while foreign-invested service enterprises will be supported in extending value chains and pursuing integrated and digital development.

Meanwhile, a fourth-quarter 2025 macroeconomic policy report by the China Finance 40 Forum noted early signs of economic recovery, citing improvements in financial markets and corporate profitability. The report stressed that sustaining the recovery will depend on policies that stabilize expectations, reduce financing costs, and boost business investment and household consumption.