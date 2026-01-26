Alina Amir breaks silence on viral video scandal

LAHORE: Alina Amir is a rising Pakistani social media influencer who shot to fame after recreating Parineeti Chopra’s viral dialogue “Meri body mein sensation hoti hai.” The short clip, shared on TikTok and Instagram, quickly gained traction across Pakistan and India, earning her the nickname “Sarsarahat Girl.” In a short span of time, she amassed over 2.5 million followers on Instagram and nearly 2.3 million on TikTok, along with invitations to various digital and mainstream media events.

Recently, Alina Amir found herself at the center of controversy when an alleged leaked video attributed to her began circulating online. The video later turned out to be an AI-generated deepfake, reportedly created and spread by cyber harassers. As the content continued to surface across platforms, the influencer decided to address the issue publicly.

Reacting to the incident, Alina Amir said she initially chose to stay silent and ignore the matter, believing it did not deserve attention. However, when the video started appearing repeatedly on her own social media accounts, she felt compelled to speak out. She expressed shock over how far some individuals can go to spread false information and urged people to verify content before sharing it. She emphasized that such actions amount to harassment and are a punishable crime, and she called on authorities and government institutions to take strict action against those responsible. She also acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of relevant departments for responding promptly to the situation.

Members of the social media community have largely supported Alina Amir for taking a stand and addressing the issue openly, with many praising her courage and clarity in speaking against online harassment and misuse of artificial intelligence.