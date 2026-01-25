‘Sona Punjab’ launched in 51 cities as CM Maryam fast-tracks province-wide uplift

Punjab CM chairs meeting, sets June 2026 deadline for first phase completion

Directs real-time monitoring, control rooms to ensure transparency as of 5,887km sewerage, 181 drains planned across Punjab

LAHORE: Development work under the flagship programme “Maryam Nawaz Ka Sona Punjab” has been formally launched in 51 cities across Punjab, marking a major stride towards upgrading urban infrastructure and improving basic civic facilities across the province.

Chairing a special meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed that the first phase of the programme be completed by June 2026, with a special focus on sewerage systems and other essential urban infrastructure in every city. To ensure transparency, efficiency and timely completion, the chief minister has personally assumed direct monitoring of the Punjab Development Plan.

To guarantee effective implementation and swift resolution of public complaints, provincial- and district-level control rooms are being established to enable real-time monitoring of development projects.

Under the plan, 5,887 kilometres of sewerage lines and 181 drainage lines will be constructed across 51 cities. In addition, more than 33,000 new manhole covers will be installed, while the production of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes for sewerage systems is progressing at a fast pace.

Deputy Commissioners of Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Vehari, Wazirabad, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and Kasur briefed the chief minister on project progress and city-specific development plans.

Key highlights include:

Multan: Construction of 232 km sewerage lines, installation of 81 pumps and 51 generators, development of 64 km urban roads, and expansion and beautification of Boson Road, Khanewal Road, Shujaabad Road and Nishtar Road.

Gujranwala: Laying of 131 km sewerage lines and 2 km drainage lines, establishment of a wastewater treatment plant, and procurement of 16 machinery units, making it the city’s largest-ever development package.

Dera Ghazi Khan: Completion of sewerage and drainage projects worth over Rs12 billion in two zones, conversion of Manika Canal into an agricultural canal, and construction and rehabilitation of 140 km sewerage lines.

Bhakkar: Installation of a 42-inch diameter sewerage line, construction of 100 new manholes, establishment of solar-powered disposal stations, and development of parks, walkways and public washrooms.

Vehari: Launch of development projects worth Rs6.7 billion.

Sheikhupura: Laying of 95 km sewerage lines and acceleration of ongoing beautification projects.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed immediate improvements in cleanliness and civic management in Sheikhupura, praised the revamping of District Headquarters Hospital Kasur, instructed further enhancement of sanitation services in Kasur, and ordered urgent restoration of the sewerage system in Pattoki.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised that every project under the Punjab Development Plan must be completed transparently and within stipulated timelines, ensuring that development reaches every street and neighbourhood across Punjab.

Roads cleared, life restored in Murree after heavy snowfall

Meanwhile, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the provincial administration achieved a major milestone by restoring normal life in Murree following 30 consecutive hours of heavy snowfall.

A dedicated Snow Clearance Cell, established on the chief minister’s directives, remained operational round the clock and successfully cleared 185 kilometres of 48 major and minor roads, despite snow accumulation reaching up to two feet in several areas. As a result, traffic flow has largely been restored and tourist activity has resumed.

State-of-the-art machinery, including mechanical snow sweepers and heavy-duty bulldozers, was deployed to remove thick snow, while continuous salt spreading was carried out to prevent skidding and accidents.

On the chief minister’s instructions, Provincial Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed, along with the Deputy Commissioner Murree, DPO, and field teams, remained on duty day and night to supervise operations.

Key routes and tourist areas—including Governor House Road, Abu Dhabi Road, Pindi Point, Kashmir Point, Rawalpindi–Murree–Kashmir Road (via Ghora Gali, Sunny Bank, Kuldana, Jhika Gali, Lower Topa to Lower Dewal), Lower Topa to Patriata, Kohala Bridge to Jhika Gali, Mall Road, Bank Road, Jinnah Road, as well as several inner-city and suburban roads—have been fully cleared and reopened to traffic.

Commending the performance of the teams, CM Maryam Nawaz said the swift and coordinated response reflected the government’s firm commitment to public safety, uninterrupted mobility and the revival of tourism in Murree.

CM expresses deep grief over fatal accident in Daska

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed profound sorrow and grief over a tragic road accident in Daska, where a car collided with a trolley, resulting in the death of five people, including children.

The chief minister extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families, terming the incident deeply painful and distressing. She prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for strength and patience for the families to bear the irreparable loss.