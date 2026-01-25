Punjab declares Feb 6 local holiday as Lahore gears up for Basant

DC says children under 18 allowed to celebrate only with families to ensure safety

City divided into red, yellow and green zones for secure Basant celebrations with modern surveillance, drones and control rooms to monitor illegal rooftop activities

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved a local holiday in Lahore on February 6 on the occasion of Basant, following a recommendation from the district administration.

Officials said the holiday has been declared to allow citizens to participate in Basant festivities safely. While the district administration had initially proposed February 5, the Punjab government finalised February 6 as the official local holiday for Lahore.

The Lahore Deputy Commissioner has directed that children under the age of 18 may celebrate Basant only in the presence of their families to ensure safety and maintain order during the traditional festival. He added that the government and relevant departments would ensure that citizens can celebrate Basant in a peaceful and secure environment.

Crackdown on chemical-coated strings

Meanwhile, Lahore Police have intensified operations against the illegal supply and sale of kites and chemical-coated strings ahead of Basant.

During raids in Baghbanpura and Shahdara Town, police arrested four suspects and recovered a large quantity of kites and chemical-coated string.

According to a Lahore Police spokesperson, Baghbanpura police arrested two kite dealers, identified as Sohail and Zaheer. Police seized a pickup vehicle, around 2,000 kites worth millions of rupees, and 20 reels of chemical-coated string from their possession.

In a separate operation, Shahdara Town police arrested two suspects, Faizan and Khalid, and registered cases against them after recovering 300 kites and 10 reels of chemical-coated string. Authorities said the suspects were illegally procuring and supplying kites despite an ongoing ban.

Lahore divided into three zones for Basant

Authorities have divided Lahore into red, yellow, and green zones for the Basant festivities. Sensitive and densely populated areas have been designated red zones, where strict restrictions on celebrations will be enforced. Moderately sensitive areas fall under yellow zones, while safer areas have been classified as green zones.

Lahore Police said modern surveillance technology, including drone cameras, social media monitoring, and special control rooms, will be used to oversee the city during Basant. Strict action will be taken against individuals involved in rooftop drinking, aerial firing, and other illegal activities, the police warned.