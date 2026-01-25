Pakistan, Somalia strengthen ties with signing of visa-free diplomacy agreement

President Zardari meets Somali Interior Minister, witnesses agreement signing to abolish visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports

Discussions cover law enforcement, criminal justice, extradition and counter-narcotics cooperation

Pakistan offers NADRA support for civil registration, identity management, and police training

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday stated that Pakistan values its engagement with Somalia and supports closer collaboration in areas of shared interest, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

President Asif Ali Zardari was talking with a high-level delegation led by Somali Interior Minister Ali Yousuf at the President’s House where he also witnessed the signing of an agreement abolishing visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports between Pakistan and Somalia, the President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

The agreement was signed by Hamza Adan Haadoow, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, and Dawood Muhammad Baraech, Special Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control of Pakistan.

President Zardari highlighted Africa as an important region in the global geopolitical landscape and emphasised Pakistan’s intent to deepen ties with African states, including Somalia. “Pakistan values its engagement with Somalia and supports closer collaboration in areas of shared interest,” he added.

The president was informed that this visit by the Somali interior minister marked the first official bilateral visit from Somalia to Pakistan in the past 35 years.

President Zardari also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional and international efforts against transnational crime and narcotics trafficking. Broader geopolitical issues and opportunities for enhanced bilateral cooperation were also discussed.

Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Minister of State Talal Chaudhry attended the meeting. Other Somali officials present included Ambassador Sheikhnur Mohamed Hassan and Deputy Police Chief Osman Abdullahi.

Expressing gratitude, Minister Ali Yousuf thanked the government of Pakistan, particularly the Ministry of Interior, for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation. He conveyed his appreciation to President Zardari and the people of Pakistan and handed over a letter from the President of Somalia, conveying greetings and reaffirming Somalia’s desire for deepened bilateral relations.

The Somali minister described Pakistan as a reliable partner and brother to Somalia since its independence, recalling the sacrifices of Pakistani peacekeepers during UN missions in Somalia in the 1990s, where personnel laid down their lives while serving under the United Nations flag.

The leaders also discussed enhancing cooperation in law enforcement and criminal justice, including the feasibility of a bilateral extradition treaty and legal frameworks governing extradition in each country. Possibilities for mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and the transfer of sentenced persons were explored.

Further discussions covered counter-narcotics collaboration, joint efforts against drug trafficking and organised crime, intelligence sharing, and capacity-building programs, including training of Somali personnel.

President Zardari was also informed that Pakistan, through the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), had offered assistance in advanced identity management, civil registration, secure documentation systems, and training support for the Somali police force.