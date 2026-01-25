Hussain Hamid clinches Annual Gymkhana Golf Championship trophy

LAHORE: National golfer Hussain Hamid delivered a composed and authoritative performance to emerge as the champion of the Annual Gymkhana Golf Championship, sealing the prestigious title with consistent play over two competitive days at Lahore Gymkhana.

Hamid, who set the early pace by taking the lead on the opening day, maintained his momentum through to the final round, demonstrating control, discipline, and strategic shot-making under pressure. After posting a solid gross 73 in the first round, he raised his game further on the concluding day, returning an impressive gross 71 to finish with a two-day aggregate of 144, an overall par score that underlined his dominance and consistency.

His steady approach and timely attacking shots proved decisive in a tightly contested championship, elevating him to the status of Gymkhana Golf Champion and further enhancing his standing in local golfing circles.

Several experienced golfers mounted strong challenges but ultimately fell short of overtaking the leader. Qasim Ali Khan, Salman Jehangir, and Omer Farooq all produced commendable performances and kept the pressure on Hamid throughout the tournament. Despite their spirited efforts and moments of quality play, none were able to match Hamid’s consistency across both rounds.

In the net category, Shehryar Tareen claimed top honours, displaying excellent course management and consistency to secure the first net prize, adding another highlight to the well-contested championship.