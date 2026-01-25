High-level delegation of Balochistan MPAs holds strategic talks in Türkiye

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation of women members of the Balochistan Assembly undertook an official visit to Türkiye to enhance parliamentary, diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people relations between the two countries.

The delegation was led by Ms. Farah Azeem Shah, MPA, President of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Women Wing. Other members included Ms. Salma Kakar (ANP), Ms. Hadiya Nawaz (PML-N), and Ms. Kulsoom (National Party), a press release stated.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings with Türkiye’s senior political leadership and parliamentary representatives, focusing on bilateral cooperation, youth development, education, investment, and the promotion of positive narratives.

They met with leaders of Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss parliamentary cooperation, regional development, and Pakistan–Türkiye brotherly relations. The delegation also met Senator Dr. Mustafa Kaya, Vice President of the Saadet Party and member of the NATO Group of the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

Farah Azeem Shah highlighted Balochistan’s strategic significance, natural resources, and development potential, citing initiatives such as the Balochistan Sustainable Development Initiative (BSDI). She invited Turkish investment in sectors including mining, infrastructure, youth skills development, and education, and requested scholarships for Pakistani, particularly Baloch, students in Turkish universities.

The Turkish leadership welcomed the delegation, praising the representation of Balochistan and expressing interest in visiting the province. Both sides agreed to establish a joint think tank and working group to facilitate policy-level cooperation, explore investment opportunities, promote youth exchanges, and counter misinformation.

The delegation concluded with an understanding to maintain regular contact and hold further high-level meetings to strengthen bilateral ties. Observers noted that the visit marked a significant step in parliamentary diplomacy, women leadership, youth development, and promoting Balochistan’s positive image internationally.