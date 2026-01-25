FIR lodged against owner, six others over Gulberg hotel blaze

LAHORE: Gulberg Police have registered a case against six individuals, including hotel owner Fuzail Ahmed, over the recent fire at a hotel in Lahore’s Gulberg area.

The FIR, filed at Gulberg Police Station on the complaint of Rashid Rafique, chief instructor of Civil Defence, stated that the hotel management had illegally installed a boiler in the basement to supply gas. An inexperienced operator was handling the boiler, which exploded following a gas leak, triggering the fire.

The FIR noted that the hotel management had previously received a fire safety notice but failed to comply. Police cited the management’s negligence as the cause of the deaths of three people and injuries to four others.

The blaze also damaged motorbikes and vehicles parked in the building’s basement. Rescue 1122 teams conducted a large-scale operation to bring the fire under control.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that three missing persons were recovered in critical condition but later succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the hospital. The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Shahryar, 30-year-old Imran, and 30-year-old Riyaz.