Communications Minister lauds NHA for keeping highways operational and safe amid harsh weather

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has commended the National Highway Authority (NHA) for its exemplary performance in keeping national highways and motorways functional despite severe snowfall and challenging weather conditions.

In a press release, the Minister praised the dedication of NHA teams working in difficult terrains across Murree, Chitral, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. “Our hardworking workers and field staff are the true assets of our organization, ensuring road restoration through their tireless efforts,” he remarked.

He highlighted timely interventions such as continuous salt sprinkling and the strategic deployment of heavy machinery on the Murree Expressway and other critical routes, which played a key role in preventing accidents and maintaining public safety.

Looking ahead, Abdul Aleem Khan issued strict directives for the NHA to remain fully prepared and on high alert for the upcoming spell of snowfall expected across the country.

The Minister emphasized that uninterrupted access to highways and public convenience is a top national priority. He also urged travelers and tourists to cooperate with field staff in challenging areas to ensure safe and smooth journeys.