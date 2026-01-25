Cabinet approved Pakistan’s participation in Trump-led Board of Peace for Gaza: PM

Signing ceremony held in Davos with leaders from 19 countries, with Pakistan among eight Muslim countries

Premier Shehbaz stresses urgent humanitarian support and reconstruction for Gaza

Says meetings with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva reinforce economic engagement

Says he conveyed goodwill to President Trump and credits ceasefire last May for saving millions of lives

Government defends move as ‘diplomatic win,’ critics call decision premature

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced that the federal cabinet had approved Pakistan’s joining of the Board of Peace, an initiative led by former US President Donald Trump, emphasizing the country’s hope for lasting peace in Gaza and the protection of Palestinian rights.

Speaking to the media outside the Pakistan High Commission in London, the premier said Pakistan had received an invitation from Trump to join the Board of Peace, which he accepted following cabinet approval.

A group of leaders and senior officials from 19 countries — including Pakistan — gathered on stage with Trump at a signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday to sign the founding charter of the board. Initially created to oversee peace in Gaza following Israel’s two-year bombardment of the Palestinian enclave, the charter envisions a broader role in resolving international conflicts.

“We signed with the hope that there will be peace in Gaza, that Palestinians will receive the respect they deserve, and that Gaza will be reconstructed,” PM Shehbaz said. He stressed that the humanitarian situation in Gaza required urgent international attention, reiterating Pakistan’s long-standing position in support of Palestinian rights.

The premier also highlighted his meetings at Davos, describing a discussion with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva as positive, while noting that Pakistan would continue to engage constructively with international financial institutions as it works to stabilise its economy.

PM Shehbaz further said that he met Trump during the visit, who conveyed goodwill towards Pakistan. He credited a ceasefire brokered with Trump’s support last May during the conflict with India for saving “millions of lives” in South Asia.

Pakistan is among eight Muslim-majority countries participating in the board, alongside Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Officials said the framework aims to take concrete steps towards a permanent ceasefire, enhanced humanitarian aid for Palestinians, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

“Pakistan also hopes these efforts will lead to the realization of the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people through a credible, time-bound political process, consistent with international legitimacy and UN resolutions, resulting in an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” the Foreign Office had said in a statement.

About Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

Trump first proposed the Board of Peace in September last year as a plan to end the Gaza conflict, later clarifying that the board would address other conflicts globally. He will serve as the inaugural chairman, with a mandate to promote peace and resolve disputes worldwide.

The charter allows member states three-year terms unless they pay $1 billion each to fund the board, earning permanent membership. The founding Executive Board includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

‘Federal cabinet had endorsed Pakistan’s participation’

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed that the federal cabinet had endorsed Pakistan’s participation. “There was much discussion, and the cabinet endorsed it. Following cabinet approval, the prime minister accepted the invitation,” he said.

The decision has drawn criticism from some politicians and analysts, who described it as “unwise” and premature. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry defended the move in the National Assembly, saying Pakistan joined the initiative to oversee Gaza’s rebuilding in the interest of the Palestinian people.

The issue was also raised during a joint sitting of Parliament on Friday, with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claiming the decision was taken due to “fear of Trump.” Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal reiterated that Pakistan’s central role alongside other Muslim countries to support peace in Gaza was a “diplomatic win.”