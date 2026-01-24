NATIONAL

MD IMF praises Pakistan’s economic reforms

By Staff Correspondent
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva
ISLAMABAD: Managing Director of International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva praised Pakistan government’s economic reforms led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
While speaking to media at the World Economic Forum in Davos, she said, “I have the utmost respect for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.”
“The Prime Minister is serious about positive change and development in Pakistan. When Shehbaz Sharif sets out to do something, he completes it,” she remarked.
“We have met several times, and in the meetings, we discuss the achievement of previously set goals and new development goals,” she said adding, “I highly appreciate the seriousness of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet for Pakistan’s development and the implementation of the difficult reform agenda for Pakistan’s betterment.”
She said the IMF had been working constructively with Pakistan for a long time and the Pakistani government was implementing reforms in earnest.
“The government’s actions are starting to bear fruit,” she said adding, “For the first time, budgetary discipline has been seen and resources are being spent for positive changes in the lives of the people.”
Iranian envoy extends sincere gratitude to Pakistan for unwavering support at UN
Epaper_26-01-24 ISB
