Iranian envoy extends sincere gratitude to Pakistan for unwavering support at UN

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador Mr Reza Amiri Moghadam on Friday extended sincere gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for its historic and unwavering support extended to Iran at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the esteemed Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister, H.E. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, H.E. Muhammad Ishaq Dar, for their historic and unwavering support extended to the Islamic Republic of Iran at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, particularly for calling for a vote and casting a negative vote against the unjustified resolution targeting Iran,” wrote the envoy on social media site, X.

“I convey my special appreciation to the competent and professional representatives of the Permanent Mission of Pakistan in Geneva for their tireless efforts and dedication in the pursuit of justice. This principled stance marks the third consecutive defeat of unprovoked and politically motivated actions against Iran over the past year, including the unprovoked twelve-day aggression, recent foreign-backed riots aimed at destabilizing the country, and the misuse of international organizations to pursue capricious and hostile agendas by certain members. Such steadfast support is a clear reflection of Pakistan’s enduring commitment to justice, multilateralism, respect for human rights, and national sovereignty, and will be remembered with deep appreciation,” concluded the envoy.