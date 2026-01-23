Suicide blast at wedding in Dera Ismail Khan kills five, injures 10

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in a suicide attack at the residence of a peace committee member near Qureshi Mor on Friday night, officials said.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmed Faizi, five bodies and 10 injured were shifted to hospital. He said seven ambulances, along with a fire and a disaster response vehicle, were dispatched to the site, while rescue operations were continuing.

Dera Ismail Khan District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada confirmed the casualties, saying that the attack targeted the residence of peace committee leader Noor Alam Mehsud, where a wedding ceremony was underway. He said the blast was a suicide attack and that an emergency had been imposed at the District Headquarters Hospital.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi sought a detailed report on the incident and directed authorities to ensure all possible medical assistance for the injured. He also expressed deep grief over the loss of lives.

The attack comes amid a series of assaults on peace committee members in the province. Earlier this month, four members of a peace committee were killed in an armed attack in KP’s Bannu district. In November 2025, seven people were killed when a peace committee office was attacked in the same district, according to police officials.