NATIONAL

German doctor travels to Pakistani village for marriage after connecting on Roblox

By News Desk

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: A chance connection through an online video game has led a German doctor to travel thousands of miles to Pakistan to marry a young man she met on Roblox, a story that has since captured widespread attention on social media.

Muhammad Akmal, a 22-year-old resident of the village of Daffar in Mandi Bahauddin, said he first came into contact with Dr. Selma while playing the popular online game. Their conversations soon turned into a close bond, and after five months of regular communication, Selma decided to travel to Pakistan for marriage.

Akmal said he proposed to Selma on the very first day they spoke. Although she was initially hesitant about visiting Pakistan, she later agreed. He added that his family fully supported the marriage and that approximately Rs3.7 million was spent on travel arrangements and wedding ceremonies.

Dr. Selma, who holds German and Bosnian nationality, said she plans to live in Pakistan permanently with her husband. Speaking about her experience, she said adjusting to village life was initially surprising, particularly daily household chores such as cooking, washing clothes and baking bread.

She said the first few days were challenging, but she gradually adapted and now feels content living with her husband and his family. Selma also shared that she is learning Urdu and Punjabi to better communicate with her in-laws.

The couple’s story has gone viral online, with many users praising their sincerity and calling it a reminder that meaningful connections can emerge from the most unexpected places.

Previous article
Severe storms and rain-triggered disasters kill 14 across Afghanistan
Next article
Trump revokes Canada’s invitation to join Board of Peace
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Iranian envoy extends sincere gratitude to Pakistan for unwavering support at...

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador Mr Reza Amiri Moghadam on Friday extended sincere gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for its historic and unwavering support extended...

Suicide blast at wedding in Dera Ismail Khan kills five, injures 10

Greenland galvanises Europe to confront new US reality

Russia, Ukraine to tackle land dispute at UAE talks; no sign of compromise

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.