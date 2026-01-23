German doctor travels to Pakistani village for marriage after connecting on Roblox

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: A chance connection through an online video game has led a German doctor to travel thousands of miles to Pakistan to marry a young man she met on Roblox, a story that has since captured widespread attention on social media.

Muhammad Akmal, a 22-year-old resident of the village of Daffar in Mandi Bahauddin, said he first came into contact with Dr. Selma while playing the popular online game. Their conversations soon turned into a close bond, and after five months of regular communication, Selma decided to travel to Pakistan for marriage.

Akmal said he proposed to Selma on the very first day they spoke. Although she was initially hesitant about visiting Pakistan, she later agreed. He added that his family fully supported the marriage and that approximately Rs3.7 million was spent on travel arrangements and wedding ceremonies.

Dr. Selma, who holds German and Bosnian nationality, said she plans to live in Pakistan permanently with her husband. Speaking about her experience, she said adjusting to village life was initially surprising, particularly daily household chores such as cooking, washing clothes and baking bread.

She said the first few days were challenging, but she gradually adapted and now feels content living with her husband and his family. Selma also shared that she is learning Urdu and Punjabi to better communicate with her in-laws.

The couple’s story has gone viral online, with many users praising their sincerity and calling it a reminder that meaningful connections can emerge from the most unexpected places.