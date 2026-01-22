Sports

Young stars shine at Ch Nazir Ahmad Memorial Junior Tennis Championship

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Exciting contests continued on another action-packed day of the 4th Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2026 at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore, as promising young players showcased their talent across various age categories.

In the boys U-18 category, Muhammad Umar Ali recorded a commanding 6-0 victory over Musa Riaz, while Hadi Adeel defeated Atiq-ur-Rehman 6-1. Muhammad Muaz overpowered Rehaan Khan 6-2, and Muteeb-ur-Rehman edged past Zayd Mansoor in a closely fought encounter, winning 7-5. Muhammad Ahmad Afzal also registered a hard-fought 7-5 win against Aliyan Ali, while Alay Husain prevailed in a tense tie-break to beat Shahzain Faisal 7-6.

In the boys U-10 matches, Daniyal Afzal Malik defeated Wajeha Fatima 6-2. Qasim Shahid advanced with a walkover against Umar Adil, while Aiman Usman dominated Saad Rashid 6-0. Wali Abdullah and Mamnoon Bari both posted emphatic 6-0 victories over Muhammad Ibrahim Faizan and Hadi Kamran, respectively.

Meanwhile, the boys U-14 category witnessed impressive performances as Hadi Adeel cruised past Muhammad Hasnain 6-0. Ismail Daha defeated Qasim Shahid 6-4, while Shahzain Faisal progressed with a walkover against Feroz Khuram. In a thrilling contest, Daniyal Afzal Malik edged out Ali Muntazim 7-6 (7-5).

