Punjab CM launches first of its kind eco-friendly ‘Green Policing Unit’

Maryam Nawaz inspects newly introduced electric patrolling vehicle, personally drove it, and received a comprehensive briefing on its technical specifications

Orders province-wide fire safety audit of commercial, school and high-rise buildings with two-week compliance ultimatum

LAHORE: In a landmark step towards environmental protection and modern policing, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday inaugurated Pakistan’s first-ever ‘Green Policing Unit’, marking a new chapter in eco-friendly governance and law enforcement.

During the inauguration ceremony, the chief minister inspected the newly introduced electric patrolling vehicle, personally drove it, and received a comprehensive briefing on its technical specifications and the broader vision behind the initiative. She directed the authorities to gradually expand the fleet of electric vehicles and ordered the phased rollout of green policing in other districts of the province.

The chief minister said the initiative was a practical manifestation of her government’s commitment to a cleaner environment, reduced carbon emissions and improved public service delivery. She emphasized that green policing would play a vital role in strengthening good governance while contributing to environmental sustainability.

I took a test drive of a vehicle from Punjab Police’s first fleet of electric patrolling cars. Smooth, light, and futuristic. Punjab is transforming, Alhamdolillah. pic.twitter.com/07DRl8TanY — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 22, 2026

Briefing the meeting, officials said that the first fleet of state-of-the-art BYD electric vehicles would be deployed for patrolling duties in Lahore. The eco-friendly vehicles have a travel range of 410 kilometres on a single charge, while their high-performance batteries can be fast-charged from 30 percent to 80 percent within around 30 minutes. Each vehicle is equipped with advanced surveillance features, including a 360-degree camera, a modern public address (PA) system, police lights and sophisticated speed detection equipment.

The transition from fuel-powered to electric vehicles is expected to generate significant financial and environmental benefits. Currently, a fleet of 103 fuel-based patrolling vehicles consumes nearly 28,000 litres of fuel per month, costing the provincial exchequer Rs7.42 million. By shifting to electric vehicles, the Punjab government expects annual fuel savings of around 4,500 litres per vehicle, along with a substantial reduction in operational and maintenance costs.

Punjab has achieved a landmark milestone by introducing the country’s first electric vehicle for police patrolling. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated Pakistan’s first-ever Green Policing Unit. pic.twitter.com/F1yj6nmbaf — PMLN (@pmln_org) January 22, 2026

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that the adoption of electric vehicles would result in zero carbon emissions and major savings in public expenditure. She stressed that green policing was essential for ensuring a pollution-free environment and modernizing the operational framework of the Punjab Police.

CM issues two-week ultimatum for fire safety audit

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a high-level meeting to review the protection of public life and property and ordered a comprehensive fire safety audit of all markets, schools and high-rise buildings across Punjab. She issued a strict two-week ultimatum for all establishments to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations and directed province-wide fire drills to strengthen emergency preparedness.

The chief minister ordered full implementation of the Building Safety Act and announced the delegation of special powers to the PERA force to ensure enforcement. She also directed the establishment of a specialized monitoring cell to oversee compliance. Under the new directives, all buildings have been made legally bound to keep entry and exit points clear and install accurate and visible safety signage.

The meeting was informed that Rescue 1122 would identify and geo-tag key locations across Punjab, where WASA would ensure the installation of fire hydrants. External fire hydrants are to be installed in all major buildings within two weeks. To further modernize firefighting capabilities, Rescue 1122 will be equipped with thermal drones and other advanced technological tools.

Participants were also briefed that Rescue 1122 is the only emergency service in South Asia with United Nations certification and that its services will be expanded to every tehsil of Punjab within the current year. It was noted that the ongoing anti-encroachment drive had significantly improved access routes and response time for rescue vehicles.

The chief minister said that courage must be complemented by wisdom and modern technology to effectively deal with fire incidents. She added that stakeholders from all industrial sectors would be consulted to safeguard both human lives and infrastructure.

“There is no place in Punjab for those who play with human lives. Every market, school and high-rise building must be made safe,” she said.

Nearly one million jobs added since February 2024

Separately, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that a total of 994,036 jobs and employment opportunities had been created across Punjab since February 2024.

In a post on her X account, she said 315,536 jobs were generated through regular government recruitment, institutional reforms and the expansion of public services, including Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics, schools and the Suthra Punjab programme.

Since February 2024, Alhamdolillah, a total of 994,036 employment opportunities have been generated across Punjab, comprising: 315,536 jobs in addition to regular Government hiring, created through restructuring and service expansion such as MNHCs, schools, Suthra Punjab, etc.… pic.twitter.com/E4HfP48yPb — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 22, 2026

She said another 203,000 employment opportunities were created through SME financing under the Asaan Karobar Finance scheme, aimed at promoting small and medium enterprises across the province. Additionally, 475,500 direct and indirect jobs were generated through housing, road infrastructure and other development projects, including the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programme.

The chief minister reaffirmed that the Punjab government remained firmly committed to poverty alleviation, inclusive economic growth and the provision of sustainable employment opportunities for the people of the province.