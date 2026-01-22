PTI’s Gohar urges govt to engage opposition without preconditions

Barrister Gohar urges government to talk on all issues without preconditions to resolve national issues

Says authority for negotiations rests with Achakzai and Raja Nasir Abbas

PTI terms Elections (Amendment) Bill 2026 a threat to transparency and accountability

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Wednesday called for unconditional dialogue between the government and opposition, emphasizing that negotiations should not be restricted to specific topics. He urged the government to engage with the opposition without preconditions to resolve national issues.

“If you want to hold dialogue, you should speak on all topics. It is wrong to say that negotiations will be held on one issue but another cannot be included,” Barrister Gohar told the media.

At the same time, he clarified that he does not have the authority to negotiate directly with the government. That mandate has been given to Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, recently appointed opposition leaders in the National Assembly and Senate, respectively.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had earlier confirmed that PTI founder Imran Khan had authorised Achakzai and Abbas to make decisions regarding talks or protests. “I will give them my consultation if they require it,” Gohar said.

He further stressed that the government must approach the opposition in good faith, saying, “The stick and carrot policy does not work. Throwing a punch with one hand and extending the other does not work.”

Gohar also raised concerns over PTI founder Imran Khan, stating that the former premier faces multiple legal cases and that his lawyers should be allowed to meet him. He noted that a PTI delegation had recently met National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to highlight that meetings with Imran were being denied.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his offer for talks with the opposition but said dialogue could proceed only on “legitimate matters.” However, PTI leader Barrister Ali Zafar had maintained that no talks could occur until the government allowed meetings with Imran.

Meanwhile, in his maiden speech as National Assembly opposition leader, Achakzai extended an olive branch to the government, offering “unconditional support” to empower Parliament.

PTI Rejects Passage of Elections (Amendment) Bill 2026

Separately, PTI rejected the passage of the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2026, terming it a “direct assault” on transparency, accountability, and the public’s right to information.”

“This bill allows parliamentarians to hide details of their assets under the vague guise of ‘security concerns,’ providing a legal shield for the ruling class,” the party said in a statement.

PTI warned that such laws weaken democracy and undermine public trust, alleging that parties claiming to champion transparency are legislating to conceal wealth amassed through corruption and abuse of power.

“The nation is well aware of the sources of their illicit wealth. No law can hide the truth,” the statement said. “These parties, preaching accountability and good governance, are erecting walls of immunity for themselves.”

The PTI argued that if any MP has genuine security concerns, the government should ensure protection of life and property rather than allow secrecy over assets. Hiding asset details, it said, opens the door to corruption and shields the political elite from accountability.

“In line with PTI leader Imran Khan’s vision, the party has always advocated transparency. This controversial amendment must be immediately revoked,” the statement concluded. “The nation has the right to know the sources of its representatives’ wealth. Transparency is the foundation of democracy, not a privilege.”