PTA licenses 9 local VPN providers, over 30,000 users registered

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has begun licensing Virtual Private Network (VPN) service providers under the Class License for the Provision of Data Services in Pakistan. So far, nine companies have been authorized to offer VPN services within the country.

PTA has made the application process, eligibility requirements, and a list of licensed operators available to the public on its official website. To facilitate individuals and organizations that need secure remote connectivity, PTA has also launched a dedicated VPN Registration Portal. This initiative enables lawful use of internet-based services and allows software houses, call centers, banks, embassies, and freelancers to register their VPNs online.

Applicants must provide basic information, including their CNIC, company details, IP address, and VPN specifications. Freelancers can apply separately by submitting proof of ongoing work, such as project-related emails or letters from employers. In some cases, applicants may need to obtain a fixed IP address from any licensed Internet Service Provider.

PTA has emphasized that the registration process is free of charge, with approvals typically granted within 8 to 10 working hours. Since the portal’s launch, over 30,000 entities and freelancers have successfully registered their VPNs. The PTA claims this system supports secure and reliable remote work while ensuring compliance with regulations and promoting responsible internet usage, particularly for Pakistan’s IT and freelance sectors.

Additionally, PTA has introduced the IP Whitelisting Regulations, 2024, designed to enhance network security, curb grey telephony, and regulate the lawful use of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services. These regulations require IPv4 or IPv6 addresses to be registered through a dedicated portal, with applications processed within two to three working days. Non-compliant requests are rejected to prevent misuse of VoIP channels and strengthen cybersecurity.