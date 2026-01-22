Oscar 2026 nominations full list revealed

The nominations for the 2026 Academy Awards have been announced, generating excitement for the upcoming award season. This year, Sinners made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations, the highest number for any film in the Oscars’ history.

As predicted, Timothée Chalamet, Jessie Buckley, and Jacob Elordi all earned Oscar nods for their critically praised performances this year. The award ceremony is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15, with late-night host Conan O’Brien returning as the host.

Here is the full list of nominees:

**Best Picture**

* One Battle After Another

* Marty Supreme

* Sentimental Value

* Bugonia

* F1

* Frankenstein

* Hamnet

* The Secret Agent

* Train Dreams

* Sinners

**Best Actress**

* Jessie Buckley, *Hamnet*

* Rose Byrne, *If I Had Legs I’d Kick You*

* Kate Hudson, *Song Sung Blue*

* Renate Reinsve, *Sentimental Value*

* Emma Stone, *Bugonia*

**Best Actor**

* Timothée Chalamet, *Marty Supreme*

* Leonardo DiCaprio, *One Battle After Another*

* Michael B. Jordan, *Sinners*

* Ethan Hawke, *Blue Moon*

* Wagner Moura, *The Secret Agent*

**Best Supporting Actor**

* Benicio del Toro, *One Battle After Another*

* Jacob Elordi, *Frankenstein*

* Delroy Lindo, *Sinners*

* Sean Penn, *One Battle After Another*

* Stellan Skarsgård, *Sentimental Value*

**Best Supporting Actress**

* Elle Fanning, *Sentimental Value*

* Amy Madigan, *Weapons*

* Wunmi Mosaku, *Sinners*

* Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, *Sentimental Value*

* Teyana Taylor, *One Battle After Another*

**Best Director**

* Chloe Zhao, *Hamnet*

* Josh Safdie, *Marty Supreme*

* Paul Thomas Anderson, *One Battle After Another*

* Ryan Coogler, *Sinners*

* Joacim Trier, *Sentimental Value*

**Best Original Screenplay**

* *Blue Moon*

* *It Was Just An Accident*

* *Marty Supreme*

* *Sentimental Value*

* *Sinners*

**Best Adapted Screenplay**

* *Bugonia*

* *Frankenstein*

* *Hamnet*

* *One Battle After Another*

* *Train Dreams*

**Best Cinematography**

* *Frankenstein*

* *Marty Supreme*

* *One Battle After Another*

* *Sinners*

* *Train Dreams*

**Best Original Score**

* *Bugonia*

* *Frankenstein*

* *Hamnet*

* *One Battle After Another*

* *Sinners*

**Best Song**

* “Dear Me” from *Diane Warren: Relentless*

* “Golden” from *KPop Demon Hunters*

* “I Lied To You” from *Sinners*

* “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from *Viva Verdi!*

* “Train Dreams” from *Train Dreams*

**Best Editing**

* *F1*

* *Marty Supreme*

* *One Battle After Another*

* *Sentimental Value*

* *Sinners*

**Best Casting**

* *Hamnet*

* *Sinners*

* *Marty Supreme*

* *The Secret Agent*

* *One Battle After Another*

**Best Production Design**

* *Frankenstein*

* *Hamnet*

* *Marty Supreme*

* *Sinners*

* *One Battle After Another*

**Best Costume Design**

* *Avatar: Fire and Ash*

* *Frankenstein*

* *Hamnet*

* *Marty Supreme*

* *Sinners*

**Best Makeup and Hairstyling**

* *Frankenstein*

* *Sinners*

* *Kokuho*

* *The Smashing Machine*

* *The Ugly Stepsister*

**Best Sound**

* *F1*

* *Frankenstein*

* *One Battle After Another*

* *Sinners*

* *Sirat*

**Best Visual Effects**

* *Avatar: Fire and Ash*

* *F1*

* *Jurassic World: Rebirth*

* *The Lost Bus*

* *Sinners*

**Best International Feature**

* *The Secret Agent*

* *It Was Just An Accident*

* *Sentimental Value*

* *Sirat*

* *The Voice of Hind Rajab*

**Best Animated Feature**

* *Arco*

* *Elio*

* *KPop Demon Hunters*

* *Little Amelie or the Character of Rain*

* *Zootopia 2*

**Best Animated Short**

* *Butterfly*

* *Forever Green*

* *The Girl Who Cried Pearls*

* *Retirement Plan*

* *The Three Sisters*

**Best Live-Action Short**

* *Butcher’s Stain*

* *A Friend of Dorothy*

* *Jane Austen’s Period Drama*

* *The Singers*

* *Two People Exchanging Saliva*

**Best Documentary Feature**

* *The Alabama Solution*

* *Come See Me in the Good Light*

* *Cutting Through Rocks*

* *Mr. Nobody Against Putin*

* *The Perfect Neighbor*

**Best Documentary Short**

* *All the Empty Rooms*

* *Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud*

* *Children No More: Were and Are Gone*

* *The Devil Is Busy*

* *Perfectly A Strangeness*