In meeting with IMF’s chief, PM underscores Pakistan’s commitment to fiscal discipline, sustainable development

By Saleem Jadoon
  • PM Shehbaz apprises IMF Chief Georgieva of Pakistan’s economic revival, highlighting improving economic indicators
  • Fund’s MD acknowledges reform efforts, stresses importance of maintaining pace of reforms to ensure long-term economic resilience
  • Premier also engages Palestinian PM Mustafa, reaffirms support for Palestinian cause
  • DPM Dar launches Pakistan Pavilion, holds bilateral talks with Canada, Finland focus on trade, investment, and cooperation
  • Finance Minister Aurangzeb meets ADB President, spotlights privatisation and reforms

 

DAVOS/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday underscored Pakistan’s commitment to fiscal discipline, revenue mobilisation, and sustainable development, highlighting the country’s improving economic indicators during a meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Shehbaz briefed Georgieva on Pakistan’s progress in macroeconomic stabilisation, institutional reforms, and structural adjustment measures, emphasizing the country’s ongoing drive for economic resilience.

PM Shehbaz, who arrived in Switzerland on Tuesday to lead a high-level delegation, is scheduled to participate in a series of engagements, including an informal meeting of world leaders themed “The Importance of Dialogue in a Divided Global Landscape.”

A post on X by state broadcaster PTV News said the premier apprised the IMF chief of Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic indicators, stabilisation efforts, and ongoing reforms.

“The IMF managing director acknowledged Pakistan’s reform efforts and commended them. She stressed the importance of maintaining the pace of reforms to ensure long-term economic resilience,” the post said. “Both sides exchanged views on the global economic outlook, challenges facing emerging economies, and the significance of multilateral cooperation in preserving economic stability.”

Earlier on the sidelines of the WEF, PM Shehbaz also met Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, who expressed his gratitude for “Pakistan’s consistent, principled and unwavering support for the Palestinian people.”

According to the PMO, Mustafa personally greeted PM Shehbaz and thanked Pakistan for supporting the Palestinian stance at international forums and its role in advancing the Palestinian cause.

The premier’s three-day visit to Davos (Jan 20–22) includes engagements with global trade and investment partners, with the aim of attracting investment and fostering economic cooperation.

In a post on X, PM Shehbaz said, “Pakistan’s ongoing economic reform journey is unlocking profound opportunities, driven by a resilient and entrepreneurial workforce and significant potential across energy, agriculture, minerals, and emerging technologies.”

He added that Pakistan is ready to convert this potential into mutually beneficial economic cooperation and long-term investment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar inaugurated the Pathfinder Group’s Pakistan Pavilion, highlighting the country’s economic potential, start-ups, and innovation. He underscored the role of youth-led entrepreneurship in driving socio-economic development and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting start-ups and emerging businesses.

FM Dar also held bilateral meetings with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, discussing ways to strengthen trade, investment, and bilateral cooperation. Both sides emphasised advancing forward-looking, mutually beneficial partnerships and exchanged views on key regional and global developments.

Separately, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda to review Pakistan’s economic reform agenda, macroeconomic stabilisation, and development cooperation. The finance minister highlighted improving indicators, including easing inflation, declining policy rates, strengthening foreign exchange reserves, and rising investor confidence.

Aurangzeb also briefed Kanda on structural reforms, including privatisation and enhanced private sector participation, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to sustained reform. Kanda welcomed the progress and reiterated ADB’s support for Pakistan’s reform agenda, particularly in energy sector reforms, sustainable development initiatives, and access to international capital markets.

The finance minister further met Menzies Aviation Chairperson Hassan El Houry, briefing him on the government’s privatisation and reform agenda, including developments at Pakistan International Airlines and plans to outsource operations at major airports in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.

PM Shehbaz’s engagements at the WEF, accompanied by his high-level delegation including DPM and FM Ishaq Dar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, aim to showcase Pakistan’s economic potential, attract investment, and strengthen global partnerships.

