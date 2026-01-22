CM Maryam leading revolutionary reforms in healthcare, rescue services and urban safety: Azma

Information Minister says Punjab launches province-wide healthcare and safety transformation, including Rescue 1122 expansion

Says 16 state-of-the-art cath labs to be operational across Punjab by next month, while Rescue 1122 services to be expanded tehsil level

Zero tolerance for negligence as building safety, firefighting systems upgraded

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari on Wednesday said that under the dynamic leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the provincial government was implementing revolutionary and people-centric reforms in the key sectors of healthcare, rescue services and urban safety across Punjab.

She said the Chief Minister had inaugurated a modern cardiac catheterization (cath) lab in Jhang, while state-of-the-art cath labs would soon become operational in 16 districts of the province. Azma Bokhari said one cath lab would be inaugurated every week and all 16 facilities would be fully functional by next month. She added that these modern units were equipped with the latest medical technology and offered facilities comparable to international-standard hospitals.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, she said that in the past cardiac patients were compelled to travel to far-off cities for angiography, wasting precious time and financial resources and often waiting for days for appointments. With the establishment of modern cath labs at the district level, she said, patients would now be able to receive timely and quality cardiac care within their own districts.

Azma Bokhari said that the Chief Minister’s visits were not ceremonial in nature but focused on direct public engagement, listening to citizens’ concerns and ensuring on-the-spot solutions. She added that government hospitals across Punjab were being upgraded to international standards, with special emphasis on cleanliness, noting that the Chief Minister herself was personally supervising the deep-cleaning process.

She expressed these views while addressing a key press conference at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR), alongside Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer.

Speaking about Rescue 1122, Azma Bokhari said the United Nations certification awarded to the service was a recognition of its dedication, professional competence and sacrifices. She termed it a great honor for Pakistan, particularly Punjab, and emphasized that such recognition was achieved through consistent hard work and professionalism, not mere claims.

She further announced that Rescue 1122 services would be expanded to the tehsil level across Punjab within this year to ensure rapid and effective response during emergencies.

Expressing sorrow over the Karachi Gul Plaza tragedy, Azma Bokhari described the incident as deeply heartbreaking, extended condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the safe recovery of the missing persons. She said that even prior to this tragedy, the Chief Minister Punjab had been taking concrete steps to further modernize Rescue 1122.

She revealed that a building grading system had now been introduced across the province, under which structurally safe buildings would be categorized as A-grade, while others would be graded according to their condition. She added that the firefighting sector was being upgraded with modern technology, including drones and state-of-the-art equipment.

Azma Bokhari said that Rescue 1122 would provide WASA with a geo-tagged list of water hydrants, while all stakeholders were being taken on board to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in plazas, schools and hospitals. She said directives had been issued to ensure complete SOP compliance within two weeks, adding that a separate monitoring cell was being established, with special powers granted to the PERA Force to assist in oversight.

She said that buildings had been made legally bound to clearly display entry and exit points, stressing that decisions taken in Punjab were implemented in letter and spirit, with zero tolerance for negligence.

The Information Minister said that modern, technologically equipped ambulances were being provided to Rescue 1122, adding that 240 patients had already been airlifted through air ambulance services, saving precious lives. She noted that Rescue 1122 had so far saved the public from financial losses exceeding Rs750 billion.

Addressing the issue of hanging electricity wires, Azma Bokhari said that the Chief Minister had adopted a zero-tolerance policy and directed LESCO to find a permanent solution within days. She announced that all new constructions in Punjab would have underground electricity lines, while existing overhead wires would be shifted underground in phases under a long-term plan.

Responding to questions, she said that political point-scoring over the Karachi Gul Plaza tragedy was inappropriate, as the incident was a cause of grief for the entire nation. Accidents did not come with prior warning, she said, but governments were responsible for preparedness and timely action to prevent such tragedies in the future.

She also informed that work was underway to address the issue of exorbitant charges by private ambulances. Regarding Basant, she said that all institutions were on board and the festival would be celebrated with safety measures, adding that the Chief Minister Punjab would soon announce a formal policy in this regard.

Speaking about Journalists Colony Phase II, Azma Bokhari said that politics should not be done over the roof of the poor, reiterating that the Chief Minister was firmly committed to providing housing facilities to journalists. She said the master plan had been completed and journalists would be provided with a modern, beautifully designed, international-standard housing society. She clarified that plots would be allotted free of cost, with journalists required to pay only development charges, and that the Chief Minister would personally distribute allotment letters next month.