189 terrorists neutralized by DI Khan Police during search-and-strike and IBOs in 2025

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Dera Ismail Khan Range Police killed 189 terrorists in over 550 search-and-strike and intelligence-based operations carried out across the region during 2025, marking a major success in the fight against terrorism and serious crime, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Presenting the Annual Performance Report 2025, the spokesman highlighted the range’s overall achievements under Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar, noting significant progress in counterterrorism, crime control, police welfare, and infrastructure development.

According to the report, the police conducted 336 search-and-strike operations and 215 intelligence-based operations during the year. These actions neutralized 189 terrorists and led to the arrest of 74 others involved in terrorism, target killings, and subversive activities. Additionally, 1,549 proclaimed offenders wanted in serious criminal cases were apprehended.

The operations also yielded a substantial seizure of weapons and ammunition, including 74 Kalashnikovs, 119 rifles, 160 shotguns, 1,226 pistols, nine hand grenades, 36 knives, and over 128,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

The police intensified their crackdown on narcotics, recovering 858 kilograms of hashish, 94 kilograms of heroin, two kilograms of opium, 170 kilograms of ice, and 1,286 liters of liquor. A total of 1,192 cases were registered under the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, resulting in the arrest of numerous drug traffickers and dealers.

Progress was also recorded in police welfare and internal accountability. The RPO office held 23 orderly rooms to address personnel issues, with 379 officials participating, and 118 officials were reinstated following departmental inquiries. To boost morale, RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar visited remote police stations and check posts in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts, awarding cash prizes and commendation certificates for outstanding performance against terrorist threats.

A highlight of the year was the October 11, 2025 attack on the Police Training School in Dera Ismail Khan. RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar personally led the operation, killing four terrorists, including a suicide bomber, and ensuring the safe evacuation of all trainees. The operation drew appreciation at both provincial and national levels.

For public safety, comprehensive security arrangements were implemented on the CPEC Motorway (M-14), including the establishment of new police posts at sensitive points. Policing capacity was further enhanced with the approval of 350 new posts for Dera Ismail Khan and 120 for Tank district.

The report also highlighted the launch of Safe City projects in both Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts, aimed at improving surveillance and emergency response. Extensive infrastructure development, including construction and renovation of police stations and check posts, is already underway in Dera Ismail Khan, with implementation planned in other districts.

Merit-based promotions addressed long-standing grievances within the force, resulting in 28 head constables promoted to assistant sub-inspectors and 23 ASIs elevated to sub-inspector.

The report underscores Dera Range Police’s commitment to counterterrorism, public safety, and institutional strengthening, reflecting a year of robust performance under RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar’s leadership.