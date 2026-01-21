NATIONAL

Grenade attack targets KP Minister’s Swat residence; family remains unhurt

By Staff Correspondent

SWAT: Unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade at the residence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali in Swat district on Wednesday morning in an apparent attack that caused minor damage but left no casualties, police said.

According to Swat District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Omar Khan, the incident took place in the Shamozai area of Barikot tehsil, where unknown suspects targeted the minister’s house with a hand grenade. The device exploded near the boundary wall, damaging part of the structure.

“At the time of the attack, the provincial minister was not present at his residence,” the DPO told media, adding that all family members inside the house remained safe.

Following the blast, police cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to trace and arrest those involved. Security around the minister’s residence and adjoining localities was tightened as a precautionary measure, while investigators began examining all possible angles behind the attack, the DPO said.

The incident comes amid concerns over the security of political figures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Last month, at least one person was injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on the in-laws’ residence of PTI Senator Khurram Zeeshan in the Hayatabad area on the outskirts of Peshawar.

Police said investigations into the Swat attack were underway and further details would be shared once progress was made.

