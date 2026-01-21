CM Maryam expands healthcare horizon with Punjab-wide telemedicine launch

Punjab CM inaugurates Cath Lab, announces cardiac surgery services in DHQ Hospital Jhang

Says 16 cath labs launched across Punjab, while cardiology institutes established in Sahiwal, Murree and Sargodha

Says Dialysis Card to provide up to Rs1 million treatment, while free medicines worth Rs100b distributed so far

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday announced the launch of a province-wide telemedicine system and inaugurated cardiac surgery services at the Jhang District Headquarters Hospital, underlining the government’s commitment to delivering quality healthcare at citizens’ doorsteps.

Addressing the inauguration of a cath lab in Jhang, the chief minister said construction of the Nawaz Sharif Medical District in Lahore would begin in March. She emphasized that the government is committed to providing equal treatment facilities to all citizens, ensuring no distinction between the poor and the affluent in accessing healthcare.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Cath Lab at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Jhang. At the Jhang Cath Lab, angiography, angioplasty, and primary PCI will be performed.

Expressing satisfaction over the establishment of a cath lab in a remote district, she highlighted that timely medical intervention during the golden hour of a heart attack could save lives. Observing a cardiac procedure at the Jhang cath lab, she noted that patients were now being treated locally instead of being referred to Lahore.

The Chief Minister visited the newly established Cath Lab at DHQ Hospital Jhang. She also visited the modern operation theatre and inspected medicines and injections in the pharmacy.



The chief minister said patients had informed her that while appointments in larger cities were often scheduled several months later, procedures in Jhang were now being completed in just 48 hours, which she described as a direct result of improved governance and administrative support.

She added that 16 cath labs had been launched across Punjab within weeks, while cardiology institutes had been established in Sahiwal, Murree and Sargodha. Patients from other provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were also receiving treatment in Punjab, reflecting the province’s inclusive healthcare policy.

Highlighting broader health initiatives, the chief minister said dialysis cards now allow patients to receive treatment worth up to Rs1 million, while clinics on wheels and field hospitals have provided care to over 20 million people. She added that free medicines worth Rs100 billion are being distributed across Punjab, alongside home delivery of essential drugs, including insulin.

She said telemedicine services would enable doctors to consult patients remotely via mobile screens, while specialist consultants from around the world are being engaged. Air ambulance services have also been launched to ensure the timely transfer of critically ill patients.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif interacted with patients and attendants. She inquired about the well-being of heart patients and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Referring to paediatric cardiac care, the chief minister said she was deeply concerned about long waiting lists for child heart surgeries upon assuming office. Since then, thousands of children, including patients from other provinces, have successfully undergone treatment.

She outlined plans for the Nawaz Sharif Medical District, which will house specialised hospitals for children, cardiology, blood diseases, orthopaedics, burn treatment and genetic disorders, and introduce advanced cancer treatment facilities, including modern Chinese technology.

Across Punjab's semi-urban and predominantly rural districts, beautification initiatives are being carried out so that people can feel and take pride in living in a clean, pleasant, and beautiful environment.

Stressing that governance means taking responsibility for citizens’ welfare, the chief minister said the state could not remain indifferent to suffering. She congratulated Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Health Secretary Nadia Saqib, Commissioner Faisalabad Raja Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar on the completion of the cath lab project, while also praising local administration and police for improved law and order in Jhang.

My vision is to ensure that quality healthcare reaches every city, district, and tehsil of Punjab. There will be no discrimination, rich or poor, urban or rural, all will receive the same standard of treatment. For me, there is no South, North, or Central Punjab. Every citizen is

She reiterated that serving the public remains the government’s foremost mission and pledged continued reforms to further strengthen Punjab’s healthcare system.