4th Ch Nazir Ahmad Memorial Junior Tennis Championship gets underway

LAHORE: The 4th Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2026 got underway on Tuesday at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore.

The opening ceremony was graced by Begum Nusrat Nazir as the chief guest, while Mr. Imran Nazir served as the tournament director. The event was attended by several notable figures from the tennis fraternity, including Mr. Khurram Nazir, Mr. Rehan Qureshi, and Mrs. Aroosa Khurram, along with parents, coaches, officials, and members of the media.

Mr. Faheem Siddiqui has been officiating the tournament as the referee, ensuring adherence to international tennis rules and standards. The championship has attracted a strong field of promising junior boys and girls from across Punjab.

Addressing the gathering, Tournament Director Imran Nazir extended his best wishes to all participants and urged young players to compete with zeal, discipline, and sportsmanship. He encouraged them to dream big and strive to become future ambassadors of Pakistan on the international tennis stage.

In the boys U-18 first round, Amir Mazari defeated Ajmal 6-0, Aalay Husnain defeated Mahad Rashid 6-0, Hadi Adeel defeated Faizan Haider 6-1, Abdul Wahab defeated Musa Riaz 6-1, Atiq-ur-Rehman defeated Hassan Alam (walkover), Rehaan Khan defeated Nyle Imran 6-4 and Bilal Awais defeated Ali Muntazim 6-1.

In the boys U-12 category, Daniyal Afzal Malik defeated Fahad Mustafa 6-0. A sizeable crowd witnessed the opening-day matches, creating an encouraging atmosphere for young players competing in the championship.