Sports

4th Ch Nazir Ahmad Memorial Junior Tennis Championship gets underway

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The 4th Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2026 got underway on Tuesday at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore.

The opening ceremony was graced by Begum Nusrat Nazir as the chief guest, while Mr. Imran Nazir served as the tournament director. The event was attended by several notable figures from the tennis fraternity, including Mr. Khurram Nazir, Mr. Rehan Qureshi, and Mrs. Aroosa Khurram, along with parents, coaches, officials, and members of the media.

Mr. Faheem Siddiqui has been officiating the tournament as the referee, ensuring adherence to international tennis rules and standards. The championship has attracted a strong field of promising junior boys and girls from across Punjab.

Addressing the gathering, Tournament Director Imran Nazir extended his best wishes to all participants and urged young players to compete with zeal, discipline, and sportsmanship. He encouraged them to dream big and strive to become future ambassadors of Pakistan on the international tennis stage.

In the boys U-18 first round, Amir Mazari defeated Ajmal 6-0, Aalay Husnain defeated Mahad Rashid 6-0, Hadi Adeel defeated Faizan Haider 6-1, Abdul Wahab defeated Musa Riaz 6-1, Atiq-ur-Rehman defeated Hassan Alam (walkover), Rehaan Khan defeated Nyle Imran 6-4 and Bilal Awais defeated Ali Muntazim 6-1.

In the boys U-12 category, Daniyal Afzal Malik defeated Fahad Mustafa 6-0. A sizeable crowd witnessed the opening-day matches, creating an encouraging atmosphere for young players competing in the championship.

Previous article
Quetta protests flare as police detain Grand Alliance leaders
Next article
CM aide pitches Punjab’s Digital Future to US envoy at Lahore meeting
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

In meeting with IMF’s chief, PM underscores Pakistan’s commitment to fiscal...

PM Shehbaz apprises IMF Chief Georgieva of Pakistan’s economic revival, highlighting improving economic indicators Fund’s MD acknowledges reform efforts, stresses importance of maintaining...

189 terrorists neutralized by DI Khan Police during search-and-strike and IBOs in 2025

CM Maryam expands healthcare horizon with Punjab-wide telemedicine launch

Pakistan flags Kashmir, Palestine at UN crimes against humanity treaty preparatory panel

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.