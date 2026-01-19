TTAP demands independent probe, treason trial over ‘rigged’ 2024 polls

Opposition alliance calls for an independent probe into Feb 2024 elections to punish those responsible under Article 6 of the Constitution

Achakzai-led delegation launches four-day mobilisation drive in Sindh ahead of nationwide strike announced to mark second anniversary of ‘stolen mandate’

Manifesto demands new election commission and release of political prisoners.

KARACHI: The opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz-i-Ayeen Pakistan (TTAP) on Sunday intensified its campaign to drum up support for its upcoming “Black Day” on February 8, demanding an independent investigation into what it termed large-scale rigging during Feb 8, 2024 general elections and calling for punishment of those “responsible under Article 6 of the Constitution.”

The demand was made during an All Parties Conference (APC) held in Karachi as part of the alliance’s mobilisation drive ahead of a nationwide protest movement planned for February 8 to mark the second anniversary of the elections.

A TTAP delegation led by the alliance chief and newly appointed Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mehmood Khan Achakzai arrived in Sindh for a four-day visit to galvanise political forces and civil society ahead of the PTI-announced countrywide “street mmovement.”

The alliance also announced that February 8 would be observed as a “Black Day” across Pakistan, accompanied by a nationwide strike to commemorate what it described as a stolen mandate.

According to the TTAP manifesto presented at the APC, democratic stability is impossible without credible and transparent elections.

“Democracy rests on the foundation of transparent elections; therefore, restoring public trust in the transfer of power is possible only through fair elections,” the document stated.

تحریک تحفظ آئین پاکستان کے زیر اہتمام کراچی میں ال پارٹیز کانفرنس کا علامیہ جاری. اعلامیہ پر تمام سیاسی جماعتوں نے دستخط کیے. اعلامیہ تحریک تحفظ آئین پاکستان کے ترجمان اخنزادہ حسین احمد یوسفزئی نے پڑھ کر پیش کیا pic.twitter.com/cHzjWunW9T — Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan (@TTAP_OFFICIAL) January 18, 2026

The manifesto called for the immediate appointment of an impartial chief election commissioner and the formation of a new election commission to conduct fresh, transparent elections.

It further demanded an independent probe into alleged rigging in the February 8, 2024 polls, the identification of those responsible, and their prosecution under Article 6, which pertains to high treason.

TTAP leaders also criticised the 26th and 27th constitutional amendments, alleging that they had undermined judicial independence by keeping the threat of judges’ transfers hanging over the judiciary.

“Conscientious judges, including Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza, have been sidelined,” the manifesto said.

The alliance strongly condemned what it described as punitive action against Justice Tariq Jahangiri, terming his disqualification the “latest attack on the judiciary”.

The manifesto also denounced what it called politically motivated cases and convictions against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, demanding the immediate release of all political prisoners.

Those named included Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Mian Mahmood ur Rashid, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Hassan Niazi, Ali Wazir, Haji Abdul Samad, Wali Mohmand, Dr Mahrang Baloch and detainees associated with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee.

TTAP also called for the removal of restrictions on meetings between Imran Khan and party leaders or family members.

Referring to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), the alliance labelled it a “black law” designed to stifle dissent and demanded its immediate repeal.

APC participants criticised what they described as economic pressure tactics against independent media, including advertisement bans imposed on Dawn TV.

The manifesto further demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing military operation in Tirah Valley and urged the federal government to take provincial authorities into confidence on security matters.

“All issues with Afghanistan should be resolved diplomatically,” it added, calling for acceptance of the unanimous demands passed during the jirga held in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Addressing the conference, Achakzai said that national unity was inseparable from provincial rights.

“Everyone will chant Pakistan Zindabad if the provinces get their rights. We have to understand the problems of every province,” he said.

Calling for peaceful protests on February 8, he alleged that the mandate of 25 million voters had been stolen in the 2024 elections.

“If you tell the people of Waziristan that Pakistan is their country, terrorism will end,” he added.

Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) head and nominated Senate opposition leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas claimed overwhelming public support for Imran Khan.

“Ninety percent of people are in favour of Imran Khan. Despite imprisoning him, they could not erase him from public hearts. Only the people can steer Pakistan out of this crisis,” he said, urging mass participation in the February 8 protests.

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Imran Khan had spent over two years in jail and faced more than 200 FIRs.

“His wife and nephew are also behind bars. Despite immense pressure, he chose struggle over comfort and remains steadfast on human rights,” Qaiser said.

He reiterated that although the Constitution guarantees freedom of assembly and expression, opposition parties were being denied the right to hold public gatherings.

TTAP leaders concluded the APC by vowing to intensify their campaign nationwide and press ahead with peaceful mobilization to restore democratic credibility in the country.