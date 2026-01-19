Search begins for over 50 missing in Karachi’s Gul Plaza as fire leaves 6 dead, doused

Intense 24-hour blaze finally brought under control; search enters next phase as families still awaiting word

KMC firefighter Furqan Shaukat among the six confirmed dead, with 22 injured victims discharged after treatment

More than 1,000 shops reduced to rubble; traders face massive losses

Preliminary probe points to short circuit amid flammable materials, rescue teams cautiously enter charred building amid collapse fears

Sindh CM orders fire safety audits, strict enforcement across city buildings.

KARACHI: The firefighters launched a search operation at Karachi’s Gul Plaza after 10pm on Sunday evening after they finally able to douse the fire after 24 hours, with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah saying that six deaths have been confirmed, but over 50 people were reportedly missing and 22 others injured in the inferno

The inferno that gutted the multi-storey shopping complex broke out late Saturday night and took nearly 24 hours to bring fully under control, triggering a large-scale emergency response involving firefighters, rescue teams, and paramilitary personnel.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, speaking to the media at the site, expressed deep grief over the loss of lives. “I say with utmost grief that so far, it is confirmed that six people have lost their lives, including, KMC firefighter Furqan Shaukat while 22 others were injured and have now been discharged from hospitals as they sustained minor injuries,” he said.

Highlighting the ongoing concern over missing persons, the CM added, “Around 58 people — some reports suggest more than 60 — are missing. May God give them more life.” Rescue 1122 teams finally managed to enter the charred building late Sunday to search for survivors and recover bodies, though the cooling process was still ongoing due to the intensity of the blaze.

Fire spreads rapidly in old building

The fire erupted at Gul Plaza, located on MA Jinnah Road, around 10:16pm on Saturday, and the first fire tender reached the site at 10:27pm. The mall, a three-storey building with a basement, housed over 1,000 shops. Officials suspect a short circuit in a shop storing flammable material as the probable cause, though investigations are ongoing.

The Sindh CM confirmed that 26 fire tenders, 10 bowsers, and multiple snorkels were engaged in the firefighting operation. “All municipal authorities acted immediately. These details will be verified, but our teams responded as swiftly as possible,” he said.

Rescue 1122 Chief Operating Officer Abid Jalal noted the challenges faced by firefighters due to the building’s dilapidated structure and the abundance of flammable materials. “The backside has collapsed, and the front area is also about to collapse. Sending firefighters inside right now is not without danger. Our strategy was to first control the fire, then conduct the search safely,” he said.

Emergency response and missing persons

According to the South district office, 53 reports of missing individuals had been lodged by families so far. Delhi Colony residents Mansoor and Jameel reported being unable to contact six of their family members, including a 14-year-old girl, who had visited the mall for shopping.

Karachi Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad said that search operations for missing persons would intensify once the fire was completely extinguished and the cooling process concluded. Hundreds of distraught shop owners and relatives of victims had gathered at the site, anxiously awaiting news.

Fatalities, injuries, and medical response

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed confirmed that six bodies and 11 injured had been brought to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) by early Sunday. An emergency was declared at the hospital. Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon reported that more than 17 people were taken to hospitals due to suffocation, several of whom were discharged after treatment.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab confirmed the death of firefighter Furqan Shaukat and assured full support for his family, praising his sacrifice. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed sorrow over the loss, describing the firefighter’s act as heroic.

President, PM announce support and civil award

President Asif Ali Zardari contacted CM Murad to inquire about the fire situation and directed authorities to ensure proper medical care and rehabilitation for affected families. The President paid tribute to Furqan Shaukat and requested that he be nominated for a civil award in recognition of his sacrifice.

The Prime Minister also offered all possible assistance from the federal government to support Sindh in rescue, medical care, and rehabilitation efforts.

Challenges in firefighting operations

The blaze was intensified due to the flammable goods stored inside the mall, including crockery, clothes, electrical appliances, cosmetics, and perfumes. Rescue officials said the fire had spread over 8,000 square yards and was extremely difficult to extinguish. Over 125 personnel, including firefighters, were deployed along with 20–22 fire brigade vehicles and multiple rescue units.

Sindh Rangers were also engaged in the rescue and firefighting operations, assisting with evacuations, crowd control, and the protection of valuables. Authorities cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of civilians and allow unimpeded access for emergency vehicles.

Structural and safety concerns

Experts warned that the building, constructed in the 1980s, lacked modern safety measures, including properly marked fire exits and internal firefighting equipment. Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar emphasized the need to clear access routes for emergency response vehicles and directed officials to secure the building to prevent the fire from spreading further.

COO Jalal noted the risk of structural collapse due to prolonged exposure to intense flames. “The building is very old and could collapse at any moment. Hence, extreme caution is being exercised during rescue operations,” he said.

Sindh Inspector General Javed Alam Odho confirmed that the blaze appeared to have originated from a circuit breaker, spreading rapidly due to the nature of the materials stored in the shops.

Economic impact and traders’ losses

The All City Traders Ittehad Association (ACTIA) estimated losses from the fire at Rs2–2.5 billion, including costs for reconstruction and repairs. ACTIA’s patron-in-chief Sharjeel Goplani said that all 1,200 traders affected should be compensated immediately.

Sindh government officials, in coordination with the federal authorities, pledged to provide assistance to the affected traders and other individuals impacted by the fire.

Government response and investigation

CM Murad ordered the Karachi Commissioner to conduct an immediate inquiry into the incident and submit a detailed report on the fire’s cause. He directed strict implementation of fire safety rules and urged immediate audits of all commercial buildings in Karachi to prevent similar tragedies.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari instructed the deployment of all resources to control the fire and demanded an immediate probe into its causes. Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori also visited the site to oversee rescue operations and ensure prompt assistance to victims.

History of fire incidents at Gul Plaza

Gul Plaza has witnessed fires in the past. In August 2016, a fire destroyed over 25 shops, while a 2008 blaze at a warehouse in the plaza caused property damage but no casualties. The recurrence of such incidents underscores concerns about weak enforcement of fire safety regulations, poor infrastructure, and negligence in maintaining emergency protocols.

Fires frequently erupt in buildings across Pakistan due to a combination of faulty wiring, overloaded power systems, lack of fire exits, and the absence of alarms and emergency preparedness. In October 2025, city planners and disaster management authorities warned that Karachi’s fire safety systems were dangerously inadequate and called for immediate modernization.

In December 2025, the Sindh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging comprehensive reform and modernization of Karachi’s firefighting infrastructure to prevent further large-scale emergencies.