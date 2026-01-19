Qasim Ali Khan clinches Quaid-e-Azam Alfalah Amateur Golf Championship trophy

LAHORE: Qasim Ali Khan emerged victorious at the Quaid-e-Azam Alfalah Amateur Golf Championship, producing a composed and resilient performance to secure the title by a narrow margin of just one stroke in a thrilling finale.

The national golfer, known for his all-round abilities and competitive temperament, once again proved his class by edging out Saad Habib of Multan in a closely contested battle. Having led after the second round, Qasim maintained his composure under pressure on the final day, demonstrating exceptional mental strength and consistency to finish on top.

Qasim Ali Khan carded rounds of 77 and 73 in the latter two days (his second-round score was earlier mistakenly reported as 70), taking his aggregate score to 220, which ultimately proved decisive. His disciplined approach and steady execution under intense competition highlighted his maturity and championship pedigree. This important victory is expected to open further opportunities for the talented national player on the competitive circuit.

Saad Habib, however, was equally impressive and pushed the champion to the limit with a polished display of technical skill and fighting spirit. He returned scores of 77, 72, and 72, finishing just one stroke behind with an aggregate of 221. His powerful ball striking and calm handling of pressure earned widespread appreciation and marked him as a strong contender for future honors.

In other notable performances, Zayd Omer secured second position in the net section, while Hussain Hamid finished third in the gross category. Muhammad Shoaib and Muhamin Maneka also delivered commendable performances and deserved special mention for their consistency throughout the championship.

The Senior category was dominated by Taimur Shabbir, who topped the standings with an outstanding display, closely followed by Ahmed Zafar Hayat of Gymkhana.

In the Boys’ category, Musa Adil and Hamza Yusuf emerged as winners, showcasing promising talent for the future of the sport. The Ladies’ gross titles were claimed by Najeen Iftikhar and Bushra Fatima, both delivering strong and confident performances.