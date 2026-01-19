Punjab boards announce key dates for intermediate exams in 2026

LAHORE: The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen has released the proposed schedule for Higher Secondary School Certificate examinations in 2026, providing clarity on exam start dates, result timelines, and admission deadlines for both annual cycles.

According to the shared plan, the first annual examinations for Class 11 and Class 12 will commence on May 20, 2026, across Punjab. The schedule also outlines the online admission window for candidates, beginning with single-fee submissions from January 19 to February 11, followed by double-fee admissions until February 24 and triple-fee submissions closing on March 9.

Results for the first annual exams will be announced in phases. Class 12 results are expected on September 23, 2026, while Class 11 results are scheduled to be declared on October 12, 2026.

For students opting to appear in the second annual examinations, the exams are set to begin on November 3, 2026. Admissions for this cycle will open with single-fee submissions from September 24 to October 6, followed by double-fee entries until October 13 and triple-fee submissions ending on October 17.

The committee has indicated that results for the second annual HSSC examinations are likely to be announced on January 12, 2027. As these dates are being circulated as part of a proposed schedule, students are advised to stay alert for board-specific notifications in case of any revisions or adjustments.