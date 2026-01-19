Sports

PSL 11 set to kick off in March

By News Desk

The Pakistan Super League has officially locked in March 26 as the start date for its eleventh season, signaling the beginning of what league officials have described as a new chapter for the tournament.

The decision was approved during a high-level meeting of the PSL Governing Council held at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The session was chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and attended by representatives from all eight franchises, along with senior Pakistan Cricket Board and PSL management officials.

In addition to confirming the tournament timeline, discussions also focused on potential changes to the player recruitment process. The league is considering introducing a hybrid system, informally referred to as a drauction, which would combine elements of both a draft and an auction. The PSL has relied solely on a draft format for its first ten seasons.

No final call was made on the proposed model, and a working group has been formed to continue deliberations. Further discussions are expected before the governing council meets again to reach a decision.

The matter has gained added complexity due to plans to introduce two new franchises from Hyderabad and Sialkot. League officials are working to balance the interests of existing teams seeking player retentions with the need to provide new franchises a fair opportunity to sign marquee players.

Sources suggest the incoming teams favor fewer retentions and are pushing for an auction-style approach, while several established franchises prefer retaining the draft-based system. Additional details, including the full match schedule and key player-related dates, are expected to be announced as preparations for PSL 11 continue.

