PFF, Balochistan govt join hands to revive football, strengthen grassroots development

CM Bugti assures full support as PFF maps football revival in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), representing PFF President Syed Mohsen Gilani, held a high-level meeting with the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, aimed at reviving and promoting football in Balochistan.

The PFF delegation comprised Advisor to the PFF President Mr. Eyab Ahmed and Director Legal PFF Mr. Ali Akram. The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Mr. Shakeel Qadir, Provincial Minister for Sports Ms. Meena Majeed, and Inspector General of Police Balochistan Mr. Tahir Khan, highlighting the government’s collective interest in sports development.

Discussions focused on the revival and long-term development of football across Balochistan, with particular emphasis on upgrading sports infrastructure and introducing structured youth education and development programmes. Both sides stressed the urgent need to create sustainable pathways for young talent, especially in underserved areas of the province.

A key highlight of the meeting was the proposed implementation of FIFA’s “Football for Schools” programme and the establishment of FIFA Arena pitches. These initiatives are designed to strengthen grassroots football, encourage youth participation, and enhance talent identification through modern, community-based facilities.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti reaffirmed the government of Balochistan’s full support for football and sports development in the province. He assured the PFF delegation that any challenges or administrative hurdles faced by the federation would be addressed on a priority basis, emphasizing that empowering youth through sports remains a core objective of the provincial government.

The PFF delegation welcomed the Chief Minister’s commitment and endorsed his vision for sports-led youth empowerment. They reiterated the federation’s resolve to work closely with the government of Balochistan to ensure institutional strengthening, sustainable football development, and the long-term revival of the game in the province through coordinated planning and execution.