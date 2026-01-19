Pakistani squash player Mehwish injured during Czech tournament semi-final

Pakistan’s top junior squash prospect, Mehwish Ali, was hospitalized after sustaining a serious injury during the semi-final match of the Czech Junior Open 2026.

The incident occurred in Prague while Mehwish was competing in the Girls U17 semi-final as part of the World Squash Federation Junior Gold Circuit. She was leading the match 2–1 when, in the fourth game, she collided with her opponent and fell to the court in visible pain.

Spectators reported that she remained down for several minutes as medical staff attended to her on court. Due to the severity of the impact, she was later transferred to a nearby hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

Family members have confirmed that her condition is improving. Her father and coach, Arif Ali, said she is now stable and asked fans and well-wishers to continue praying for her recovery.

Earlier in the tournament, Mehwish secured her place in the semi-final with a dominant 3–0 victory over Poland’s Hanna Rubel.

In another match from the event, Mehwish’s sister, Saharish Ali, was eliminated in the Girls U15 semi-final after losing to second seed Joha Nari Hakova of the Czech Republic. Saharish will now play in the bronze medal match.