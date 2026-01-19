LAHORE: US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker has laid out a bold vision for the future of American cricket, identifying an unlikely architect for the ‘American Dream’: the Lahore Qalandars.

Speaking at a prestigious gala marking a decade of the franchise’s influence, Ms. Baker didn’t just celebrate a team; she proposed a transcontinental alliance. With the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics looming on the horizon, where cricket will make its historic debut, the United States is hunting for the “magic ingredient” to transform its sporting landscape. According to Baker, that ingredient is the Qalandars’ developmental blueprint.

The American envoy’s message was unequivocal. As the U.S. prepares to host the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics, the urgency to build a competitive cricketing infrastructure has never been higher. “I want Lahore Qalandars to help produce the next generation of U.S. cricket stars,” Ms. Baker stated, signaling a desire to export the franchise’s famed High-Performance Centre model to American soil. She revealed that the bridge is already being built, with several Qalandars stars slated to feature in U.S. leagues, a move intended to catalyze the sport’s growth ahead of the 2028 Games.

Ms. Baker’s journey from a cricket novice to a vocal advocate for the sport is a testament to the “Qalandars spirit.” Her perspective shifted not in a boardroom, but in the electric atmosphere of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during a PSL 10 quarter-final.

Invited by Qalandars owner Atif Rana, Baker witnessed the raw power of legends like Shaheen Shah Afridi. “Seeing the team fight, score, and win made me truly fall in love with the game,” she admitted, describing the experience as the catalyst for her new diplomatic mission: bridging the gap between Lahore’s bustling streets and America’s sprawling stadiums.

Beyond the trophies, Ms. Baker praised the visionary leadership of Atif and Sameen Rana. She noted that the franchise’s success is a result of “calculated, long-term planning” rather than luck. “Lahore Qalandars is not merely a sports franchise; it is a close-knit family,” she observed. She highlighted the Player Development Program (PDP) as a “beacon of hope” that could find success in the diverse talent pools of the United States just as it has in the remotest regions of Pakistan.

In an era of global fragmentation, Ms. Baker positioned the Qalandars’ journey as a blueprint for societal cohesion. The partnership she envisions isn’t just about wickets and runs; it is about ‘hope and unity’, a diplomatic strike that aims to turn the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ into a global reality, with American stars rising under the guidance of Lahore’s finest.