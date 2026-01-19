NATIONAL

Is Punjab getting four consecutive holidays in February?

By News Desk

LAHORE: Lahore residents could be looking at an extended long weekend in the first week of February, as authorities are reportedly considering up to four consecutive holidays in connection with Basant.

February 5 is already observed as a public holiday for Kashmir Day, while Saturday and Sunday fall immediately after. Officials say the administration is now weighing the option of declaring Friday a holiday as well, which would result in a four-day break for the provincial capital.

According to officials, the idea behind the additional day off is to help ensure that Basant celebrations remain orderly and safe. Fewer working days are also expected to ease traffic pressure and reduce unnecessary motorcycle movement across the city.

Basant festivities in Lahore have already been scheduled for February 6, 7, and 8. If the proposed plan is approved, the extended break would give residents more time to take part in the celebrations without the usual weekday constraints.

