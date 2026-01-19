Compensation tripled as KP CM unveils Bajaur relief package

CM Afridi slams federal funding delay while raising compensation for Bajaur homes damaged during recent security operation

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Sunday announced a major increase in compensation for houses damaged during the recent security operation in Bajaur, raising the amount from Rs160,000 to Rs500,000.

The announcement came during a jirga chaired by the chief minister and attended by parliamentarians, tribal elders and community representatives from Bajaur district, where discussions centred on security, development priorities and the broader regional situation.

Participants reaffirmed their confidence in the provincial leadership and pledged full cooperation with the government to ensure stability in the merged districts. The jirga reviewed the law and order situation across the province, the prospects of improving Pakistan–Afghanistan relations and the government’s development roadmap for the tribal belt.

Tribal elders offered detailed suggestions aimed at consolidating peace. Afridi acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by local communities, tribal elders, police and security forces in restoring stability, noting that their collective efforts had helped bring peace to the country by 2018.

A day earlier, religious and community leaders from Central Kurram had demanded the full deployment of the army, Frontier Corps and police throughout the area to maintain peace and prevent cross-border misuse.

“We demand that both the federal and provincial governments take urgent steps to restore normalcy in Central Kurram,” Maulana Shahnawaz said, warning that the prolonged unrest had inflicted severe losses on lives, homes and businesses. He also called for comprehensive rehabilitation packages for affected families.

Referring to decision-making without consultation, Afridi warned that policies framed behind closed doors had contributed to instability, stressing that durable peace required inclusive engagement with tribal elders and the provincial government. “We will not be part of any failed policy,” he declared.

The chief minister praised Bajaur’s residents and tribal leadership for their role in preserving peace. On the merger of former FATA, he said the federal government had promised Rs100 billion annually, but only Rs168 billion had been released over seven years, leaving Rs532 billion outstanding. He also criticised delays in releasing funds under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP).

Afridi directed authorities to increase the upper age limit for police recruitment in the merged districts, expedite the Bajaur martyrs’ package and ensure security for tribal elders who played a role in restoring peace.

He further announced the upgradation of schools and hospitals under the Roshan Qabail Package to improve access to education and healthcare in the merged areas.

Terror in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed a sharp rise in terrorism in 2025, with over 500 attacks reported — a 50 percent increase from the previous year.

According to a recent security assessment, the province recorded 1,588 terrorism-related incidents, indicating an escalating militant threat across both settled and tribal districts. Security forces thwarted 320 major attacks, while 137 police personnel embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.

Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Hangu and Peshawar remained the worst-affected districts, with many attacks traced to planning and execution from across the Afghan border.