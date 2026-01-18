Threat sparks action when banks scam

DIGITAL banking is growing rapidly in Pakistan, promising speed, convenience and safety. But my recent experience with a Pakistani digital wallet/fintech payment service shows that the system is not always reliable, and can put customers at risk.

I made a simple mistake. I entered an incomplete and invalid account number while sending money. In case of any conventional bank, such a transaction would fail immediately. But the said payment service processed it, leading to three stressful days. When I contacted the bank’s support service, they repeatedly insisted that the money had reached the receiver. The problem was that the account did not exist.

The online microfinance bank, where the money was to be sent, confirmed that the account number was invalid and did not belong to any cellular network. Despite this, the helpline continued to provide confusing and incorrect replies, and ignored my emails for three days. Only when I mentioned that I might escalate the issue to the State Bank’s Consumer Protection Department that they reversed the amount.

The harsh truth is clear: the money was never received, but I was told it had been. This kind of misinformation is highly irresponsible. It undermines trust and raises fears about the honesty and safety of digital banking. Digital banking must be simple, transparent and secure.

Customers should not have to chase support staff or involve regulators for legitimate problems. Pakistan’s digital financial future depends on trust, and it can only be built if financial apps communi-cate honestly and prevent such errors.

