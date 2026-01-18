Pakistan’s Forgotten Frontline

The people of Lakki Marwat have long lived with hardship in one of Pakistan’s most overlooked regions. As a Marwat myself, I witness every day how my people struggle with insecurity, broken roads and inadequate healthcare. These are not distant news headlines for us; they are our daily reality. Too often, the deep-rooted problems of our district go unnoticed at the national level.

In Pakistan’s prolonged struggle against extremism and underdevelopment, some regions suffer more than others but receive very little attention. Lakki Marwat, a district in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is one such marginalized frontline. The district faces persistent challenges in security, infrastructure, healthcare and connectivity. Unfortunately, these issues tend to enter national discourse only after a major tragedy, rather than through long-term planning and preventive action.

The government must recognize that the well-being of the people of Lakki Marwat is central to Pakistan’s broader peace and stability. A state’s strength is not measured by how it treats its most developed cities but by how it protects and uplifts its most vulnerable regions. If we leave our frontlines forgotten, the rest of the country can never truly be at peace. It is time to invest in Lakki Marwat, not just as a security zone, but as a community that deserves a future

Due to its proximity to areas with a history of militancy, the district remains a sensitive zone. Residents live under constant fear and uncertainty. Repeated attacks on police officials, gas pipelines and communication systems have occurred repeatedly. Police officers are targeted both on duty and off. These are not random incidents but signs of long-term security problems that the district continues to face.

Alongside security issues, Lakki Marwat suffers from severe human development challenges. Healthcare services are limited, under-resourced and poorly equipped. The continued emergence of polio cases shows how neglected the health system is. In 2025, new cases of wild poliovirus were confirmed in the district, including one involving a five-month-old infant. In an era when Pakistan seeks to project progress and modernization, children in districts like Lakki Marwat are still at risk of preventable diseases. This is deeply disturbing.

Marginalized communities suffer the most in such conditions. Violence against vulnerable groups, including transgender persons, highlights serious shortcomings in law enforcement, social protection and societal attitudes. When people feel that justice is out of reach, trust in state institutions gradually disappears.

In today’s interconnected world, access to communication is a basic necessity. Yet Lakki Marwat frequently experiences mobile network disruptions and weak internet connectivity. Students struggle to participate in online education, businesses are unable to operate digitally and families are often cut off during emergencies. This digital isolation further deepens existing inequalities.

Economic opportunities in the district are extremely limited. Most residents rely on agriculture and livestock for survival, livelihoods that are under threat due to climate change, water scarcity and the absence of modern farming facilities. With no major industries and limited access to higher education institutions, unemployment among young people remains high. Many are forced to migrate in search of work, while others risk exposure to extremist influences due to prolonged economic frustration.

One of the main challenges in Lakki Marwat is how the government approaches the district. Security forces focus on preventing violence, but civil services and local administration remain weak. When the state’s presence is mostly defined by the police or military, people feel disconnected from governance. To achieve lasting peace, strong local governments are needed. Functioning schools, hospitals and courts are also essential, where officials can work safely and effectively.

Despite these hardships, the youth of Lakki Marwat show resilience and a desire to improve their lives. However, they face significant disadvantages compared to peers in major cities. Students often lack access to the quality education, digital tools, internships, libraries and vocational training that are available in major cities. This inequality limits opportunities and keeps them behind, despite their talent and determination. Investing in education, skill-building and small business support is essential for the district’s future.

Lakki Marwat cannot remain a footnote in policy reports or a headline only after tragedy strikes. To bring lasting stability to Lakki Marwat, the state must move beyond a security-only approach and adopt a development-first strategy. Restoring digital connectivity, strengthening permanent healthcare facilities and supporting climate-resilient agriculture and vocational training are urgent priorities. Equally critical is rebuilding local governance through functional schools, courts and a civilian administration that serve the people effectively. Peace will not come from checkpoints alone; it will come when the state invests consistently in human development and treats Lakki Marwat not as a buffer zone but as a community entitled to opportunity, dignity and a secure future.

