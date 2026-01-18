In call with Araghchi, FM Dar voices hope for peace and stability in Iran

Dar holds phone call with Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi on regional stability

Both sides agree to continue consultations on mutual interests

Pakistan urges early normalization amid largest Iranian protests in years

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday expressed hope for peace and stability in Iran, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

According to a statement posted on the FO’s X account, FM Dar held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during which the two counterparts discussed the prevailing situation in Iran and the broader regional context.

Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi @Araghchi. They discussed the current situation in Iran and the wider region. DPM/FM expressed hope for peace and stability, and both sides… pic.twitter.com/QTmXUYKpP2 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) January 17, 2026

“Dar expressed hope for peace and stability, and both sides agreed to continue bilateral consultations on matters of mutual interest,” the statement added.

Pakistan had earlier conveyed its hopes for an early normalization of the situation in Iran at the United Nations Security Council, where the country has witnessed some of its largest demonstrations in years, challenging the government.

Speaking at the UNSC on Thursday, Pakistan’s Ambassador Asim Ahmad described Iran as a “brotherly country,” noting that the people of the two nations share deep-rooted historical, cultural, religious, and friendly ties.

The protests in Iran were sparked by public anger over rising living costs, prompting authorities to impose internet restrictions. While US President Donald Trump had repeatedly threatened intervention in support of the protesters, monitors reported that demonstrations subsided following a security crackdown. Trump later stated he had decided against taking military action.

FO spokesperson Tahir Andrabi emphasized that instability in neighboring Iran is not in Pakistan’s interest, underlining that peace and calm in Iran are directly linked to Pakistan’s own security and economic interests. He added that Pakistan is engaging with Washington regarding tariffs imposed on countries trading with Iran.

Earlier this week, Iran’s envoy to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, met with the chairman of the National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority, Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem. During the meeting, he expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s support, describing it as “wholehearted,” and stressing that Iran values moral and political backing over material assistance.