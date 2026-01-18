Board of Peace being formed

The Gaza ceasefire is moving to the next stage, and the Trump Administration has sent letters of invitation to over 60 leaders, and intends to send out more if needed, to join the Board of Peace, supposed to supervise the process of administration, reconstruction and rehabilitation of the battered Gaza. Perhaps the most noticeable thing about the Board is its pronounced pro-Israel tilt. US members named include not just Secretary of State Marco Rubio, but also Trump son-in-law and ardent Zionist Jared Kushner and Trump fixer (and prominent Zionist) Steve Witkoff, as well as billionaire Marc Rowan. The Muslim leaders invited to the Council include the Presidents of UAE, Turkey and Egypt, Muslim countries which have recognized Israel. Israel remain unhappy with its composition, with the initial official reaction being a huffy statement that the membership of the Board is not according to Israeli policy. It might be noted that the Board does not include any Palestinians, or any leader of a Muslim country not recognizing Israel.

One of the main questions about the whole affair was answered by the naming of a US major general as the commander of the proposed stabilization force, Maj Gen Jasper Jeffers, who since 2024 was busy supervising the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire in Lebanon, which has not stopped Israel launching strikes against the Hezbollah. In short, he can be expected to continue allowing Israel to continue launching strikes in Gaza, on the ground that they were against Hamas. The 15-member governing committee, of Palestinian technocrats, is to be headed by a former Palestinian Authority deputy planning minister. Ali Shath, whose main priority will be clearing the rubble created by Israeli bombing and artillery bombardment, which he has promised to do in three years.

A diplomatic source in Washington has said that Pakistan has been invited to join the Council, which would probably be necessary if it was to join the stabilization force. However, it might be well for it to think hard before it joins in any body so heavily tilted in favour of Israel. Pakistan would also find it awkward to be part of a stabilization force which is committed by its commander to let Israel go on having free rein to kill Gazans. It might be argued that unless it is part of the process, it cannot ensure any help for Palestinians, but Mr Trump has already shown that he has no interest in any appearance of fairness.