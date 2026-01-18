Ankara park neglected

Located on Park Road near Rawal Dam, the Ankara Park provides much relief to people amid the noise and rush of urban life. This place is especially popular among people who come for morning walks, jogging and light exercises. It is also a suitable destination for families where children can play freely and elders can enjoy peaceful time there. However, the park has not received the attention of the authorities that it truly deserves. There is a clear need for improvement in clean-liness, children’s play equipment, and other facilities. If the authorities concerned show a little seriousness, this park may well be counted among Islamabad’s prominent public parks.

SHAUKAT HAYAT

BUNER