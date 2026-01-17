World

Saudi King Salman leaves hospital after routine medical check-up

By Agencies

RIYADH: According to Saudi royal officials, King Salman bin Abdulaziz underwent a medical examination at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh. The Saudi royal court clarified that the examination was part of routine medical care.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is undergoing medical tests at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh. May Allah protect [him] and grant him continued health and well-being,” the Royal Court had said earlier.

Officials emphasized that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques was admitted only for scheduled medical checks.

The Saudi royal court stated clearly that there is no cause for concern regarding King Salman’s health. Authorities reassured citizens that the examination was precautionary and part of standard medical follow-up.

Saudi officials also offered prayers for the health, safety, and well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

In its statement, the Saudi royal court said that the people of Saudi Arabia and the entire Muslim world are praying for the recovery, health and long life of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Expressions of goodwill and prayers poured in following news of his hospital visit.

Agencies
Agencies

