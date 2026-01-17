Railways rolls out coach AC overhaul, moves to plug power van gap

Data reveals 153 coaches targeted for AC replacement, with 85 already upgraded

Says 68 more air-conditioning units to be installed by March 2026

Only 54 power vans operational against requirement of 70

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways (PR) has initiated a comprehensive programme to replace aging and inefficient air-conditioning units in its passenger coaches as part of wider efforts to enhance travel comfort and raise service standards across the rail network.

According to a Wealth Pakistan report quoting official data, a total of 231 air-conditioned coaches are currently operational, against an assessed demand of 208 AC-equipped coaches. Under the ongoing replacement drive, Pakistan Railways has targeted 153 coaches for installation of new AC units, of which 85 have already been upgraded.

The programme is set to continue at an accelerated pace, with another 68 AC units scheduled for replacement by March 2026, a move expected to significantly strengthen the availability and reliability of climate-controlled travel facilities.

In parallel, Pakistan Railways is also focusing on reinforcing passenger train operations through the restoration of power vans presently undergoing maintenance.

Documents obtained by Wealth Pakistan reveal that PR maintains a fleet of 86 power vans that supply electricity for lighting, air-conditioning and other onboard passenger services. At present, 54 power vans are available for operations, facilitating the movement of passenger trains across various routes.

However, the railway system requires at least 70 power vans to ensure uninterrupted operations, including routine maintenance needs and reserve capacity to maintain reliability. The data indicate that 16 power vans are currently in workshops for repairs, reflecting sustained rehabilitation efforts.

A Pakistan Railways official told Wealth Pakistan that the power vans under repair are being handled in a phased and systematic manner through overhauling and maintenance work, which is expected to steadily increase operational availability.

He noted that once restored, these units will play a crucial role in reducing the shortfall between available and required power vans, thereby improving operational efficiency and service continuity.

The official said Pakistan Railways’ ongoing focus on fleet rehabilitation demonstrates its commitment to upgrading passenger amenities and strengthening operational resilience, particularly for long-haul and air-conditioned train services that depend heavily on a stable power supply.