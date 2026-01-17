PTI leaders open, but Imran Khan blocks dialogue: Sanaullah

Adviser to PM says dialogue and a meeting with jailed leader possible only after Feb 8 protest

Says govt preparing to deal with protests administratively, urging PTI to return to parliamentary and committee proceedings

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday claimed that while several PTI leaders support dialogue with the government, the party’s jailed founder Imran Khan remains opposed, with the party continuing to insist on its planned protests on February 8. Sanaullah said any initiation of talks or meeting with Imran Khan would only be possible after the Feb 8 protest.

Speaking to a TV channel, the PM’s aide said the government had maintained contact with PTI leaders regarding dialogue, noting that “several of them are in favour of negotiations with the government.” He added, “Whenever politicians come to the table for talks, problems get solved, and a way gets paved.”

Sanaullah reiterated that many PTI leaders were inclined towards negotiations, but “whenever they meet us, they say that the PTI founder is not in favour of any sort of dialogue with the government.”

In December, PTI had denied dialogue until a “level-playing field” was ensured through its ongoing street movement, an agitation campaign against the government.

The adviser said PTI’s arrangements, speeches, and mobilisation efforts for the Feb 8 protest indicated that the party remained firm on its decision. “However, the PTI leaders think that if they get to meet Imran, they could convince him to postpone the protest and initiate dialogue with the government,” he added.

When asked about any meeting between PTI leaders and Imran, Sanaullah said: “They have gone too far now; any initiation of dialogues or meeting with Imran Khan can be possible only after Feb 8. They are preparing for the protest at full throttle, so meeting them before that would not be possible.”

He also indicated that the government would address the upcoming protests administratively, predicting that PTI would likely emerge unsuccessful. Sanaullah urged the party to return to parliamentary processes and committee proceedings from which they had abstained.

Earlier, PTI leader Barrister Ali Zafar had stated that no dialogue could occur until the government permitted meetings with Imran, maintaining that the party’s stance remained aligned with Imran Khan’s directives.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his offer for talks with the opposition, emphasizing that dialogue could proceed only on legitimate matters.