Karachi Police busts alleged serial child abuser linked to years-long crime trail

Officials says suspect accused of abusing ‘over 100 children’ arrested with accomplice

DNA lab letter helps connect seven cases from 2020–2025, CCTV, while geo-fencing lead investigators to the accused

KARACHI: Police in the port city on Saturday claimed to have arrested a suspect accused of sexually abusing “over 100 children,” and traced the record of seven cases linked to him, terming the arrests a major breakthrough in a long-running and complex investigation.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Karachi, the apprehension of the prime suspect along with his accomplice marked a significant achievement in investigations spanning multiple cases reported over several years.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation East, Muhammad Usman Sadozai, said investigators began linking the cases after receiving a letter from a DNA laboratory identifying seven separate incidents of sexual abuse involving minor boys reported between 2020 and 2025, all allegedly connected to the same offender.

“When we examined the letter further, a clear pattern emerged across all seven cases,” Sadozai told the media. He noted that the assaults took place between 6 pm and midnight, mostly on weekends, with children being lured to the banks of the Malir River.

Police said they relied on CCTV footage and geo-fencing analysis to trace the movements of both the suspect and his accomplice, which ultimately led to their arrest. Investigators confirmed that three of the affected children have identified the suspects.

The victims, according to SSP Sadozai, are aged between 10 and 14.

While the Additional IGP’s office described the suspect as being involved in the abuse of over 100 children, police records reviewed so far show that seven first information reports (FIRs) were registered over the past five years at police stations including Sharafi Goth, Zaman Town, Qur’angi Industrial Area, Mehmoodabad and Defense.

All FIRs invoke Section 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code relating to “unnatural offenses,” according to a Jan. 6 order establishing a special investigation team. Some cases also carry additional charges, including kidnapping, criminal intimidation, bodily injury, and attempted commission of an offense, reflecting varying degrees of severity.

The Additional IGP said the protection of children remained a top policing priority and vowed that those responsible for such crimes would face the strictest punishment under the law. He also announced commendation certificates and cash rewards for the police team involved in the operation.