Gaza administration committee holds first meeting in Cairo

GAZA: The first session of the Gaza Administration Committee convened Friday in Cairo, Egyptian media reported, marking a significant step toward managing civil administration and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

The initial meeting of the Palestinian National Committee, tasked with overseeing Gaza’s governance, focused on relief efforts and post-conflict reconstruction plans.

The committee, recently formed as a technocratic body, comprises Palestinian members selected to manage civil affairs. Its formation follows US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff’s announcement of phase two of the US Gaza plan, based on outcomes from talks among Palestinian factions held in Cairo on Wednesday.

Phase two envisions a Peace Council framework combining the Palestinian technocratic committee with an international stabilisation force to facilitate Gaza’s transition. Under this arrangement, the technocratic body would handle civil administration and essential services as Israeli forces withdraw, while the international force ensures temporary security and stability. The framework is reportedly intended to operate under a Peace Council led by US President Donald Trump, supported by a UN Security Council resolution.

Ali Shaath, a former Palestinian deputy planning minister, chairs the technocratic committee. Its members include Omar Shamaly (telecommunications), Abdul Karim Ashour (agriculture), Raed Yaghi (health), Raed Abu Ramadan (trade and economy), Jabr al-Daour (education), Bashir al-Rais (finance), Ali Barhoum (water and municipalities), and Hanaa Tarzi (social affairs and women’s issues).