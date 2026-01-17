Court reissues non-bailable warrants for Imaan Mazari, husband

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad district court on Saturday reissued non-bailable arrest warrants for human rights lawyer and activist Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, during daily proceedings in a case related to alleged “anti-state” social media activity, underscoring the trial court’s insistence that relief could only be sought from the Islamabad High Court.

The hearing was held at the District and Sessions Court and presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Afzal Mojoka. Prosecutor Rana Usman, DSP Legal officials and defence counsel Riyasat Ali Azad appeared before the court.

At the outset, the defence informed the court that Mazari and Chattha had surrendered and appeared before the judge, requesting suspension of an earlier order directing their arrest and production via video link. The court briefly adjourned the proceedings to consider the request.

When the hearing resumed, Judge Mojoka said a questionnaire had been prepared for the accused and would be provided to them, adding that subsequent proceedings would be conducted in open court. However, the judge recalled that the court had already passed a judicial order cancelling bail and directing the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants.

Referring to a Lahore High Court judgment, Judge Mojoka observed that while arrest warrants could be withdrawn in certain circumstances, the present case was being heard on a day-to-day basis. He noted that police had received the NCCIA report regarding the warrants but said the arrest orders had not yet been executed.

Advising the defence to seek relief from the Islamabad High Court, the judge said he had examined the law and the case in detail. “If I had the authority to reverse the bail cancellation order, I would have done so,” he remarked, indicating the trial court’s limited jurisdiction in the matter.

The defence argued that the accused should be provided a conducive environment to appear before the court and questioned the grounds on which bail had been cancelled. Counsel maintained that the trial court retained the power to review its own decision.

Prosecutor Rana Usman opposed the defence request, asserting that only the High Court had the authority to grant such relief. He argued that the trial court could not revisit its earlier order until the accused formally surrendered in accordance with the law.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reissued the non-bailable arrest warrants and adjourned the proceedings until January 19.

The case against Mazari and Chattha stems from alleged controversial posts and reposts on X, formerly Twitter, which authorities say were intended to incite divisions and portray state institutions in a negative light. The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency registered the case under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, terming the content “anti-state.”