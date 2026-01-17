CM Afridi questions ‘effectiveness’ of military operations in KP

KP CM visits Tirah, pledges solidarity with affected families, saying 22 major, 14,000 minor operations failed to bring peace

Promises to replace guns with pens for sustainable peace, calling for consensus-based policy formulated with all stakeholders

Orders urgent measures to alleviate hardships of displaced families, directs emergency NADRA offices to speed up registration

TIRAH/PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Friday visited Tirah Valley to meet displaced families and express solidarity with victims, sharply criticizing ongoing policies and operations that, he said, had inflicted immense suffering on the local population.

Addressing residents during his visit, the chief minister described the situation in Tirah as “unacceptable”, questioning the effectiveness of repeated operations. “After 22 major and nearly 14,000 minor operations, what guarantee is there that peace will be established?” he asked, pointing to the repeated failures of decisions taken behind closed doors.

”تیراہ میرا گھر ہے۔ وہ لوگ میرے ہیں۔ میں اُن سے ہوں اور وہ مجھ سے ہیں۔“-@SohailAfridiISF pic.twitter.com/44GNgsMMHM — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 16, 2026

CM Afridi said that those demanding a change in what he termed failed policies were often unfairly labelled as supporters of terrorism, while calls for consultation were met with accusations of links to smugglers. “I and my nation are being targeted because of my opposition to these policies,” he said, adding that his stance reflected the pain and concern he felt for the people of Tirah.

The chief minister reiterated that his government had consistently raised its voice for peace and dialogue from the very first day, maintaining a firm position against military operations. “We were against the operation yesterday, we are against it today, and we will not be part of this failed policy in the future,” he declared.

Condemning the launch of the operation, he said it had been carried out through force and brutality, leaving innocent civilians helpless and plunging them into further suffering. “I am one of you and will stand with you like a mountain until my death,” he assured the people of Tirah.

CM Afridi stated that protecting the dignity and welfare of the affected population was now his direct responsibility. He warned that any negligence in addressing the hardships of Tirah victims would be intolerable, and ordered all relevant departments to take urgent measures to immediately alleviate the plight of displaced families.

The chief minister also issued a stern warning to the district police officer and district administration, saying that forcing people to stand in queues at various checkpoints would not be tolerated. He directed authorities to establish additional NADRA offices on an emergency basis to expedite registration of the affected population.

“I promise the people that we will replace guns with pens,” Afridi said, emphasizing that a consensus-based policy formulated with all stakeholders was the only viable path to permanent and sustainable peace in the region.